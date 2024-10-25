‘Gladiator II’ Popcorn Bucket Brings the Colosseum to Your Lap Through AR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gladiator (@gladiatormovie)

It’s the era of the popcorn bucket. Though the novelty item has been around for years, its recent manifestations have transformed it into a trend. This past winter, Dune: Part II was accompanied by a popcorn bucket so suggestive it spurred hundreds of viral memes. Summer blockbusters Alien: Romulus, Deadpool v. Wolverine, and Despicable Me 4 have also gained notoriety for their zany buckets.

Gladiator II is the newest contender within this arena. Commemorating the movie’s release on November 22, 2024, the aptly named AR-ENA Popcorn Bucket emulates the grandeur of the Colosseum. Its golden columns and graceful arches would be enough to transport viewers to Rome, but the bucket goes a step further.

The “AR” in AR-ENA is a sly nod to the augmented reality (AR) at the heart of the lap-sized bucket. Once moviegoers finish their popcorn, they’re greeted with a QR code at the bottom. Scanning the code activates a virtual gladiator battle, so the legendary clashes continue even when the movie itself ends.

“Finish the popcorn, scan the code, and let the games begin,” writes Cinemark, the bucket’s distributor.

Fans have already expressed enthusiasm for the limited-edition bucket, which is slated to be released by Cinemark this November.

“If I managed to get this bucket, I think I would cry,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m not all that excited for this movie, but this popcorn bucket is pretty sweet ngl,” another wrote.

With themed movie souvenirs exploding in popularity, it’s important to stand out. The Gladiator II popcorn bucket accomplishes just that, offering an original and unique way to keep the movie going long after the credits roll.

The bucket is expected to start shipping the week of November 18, 2024, via Cinemark and will also be available in select theaters.

The Gladiator II AR-ENA Popcorn Bucket brings the Colosseum directly to your lap with the help of AR.

A new ‘GLADIATOR 2’ popcorn bucket has been revealed. It has a QR code that activates an AR gladiator battle. pic.twitter.com/p6Te2m1Oo5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 22, 2024

No you guys don’t understand I need this more than I have ever needed anything. I swear I’m not being dramatic l.. I have been obsessed with the history of the coliseum since I was very young.. if I managed to get this bucket I think I would cry. #GladiatorII https://t.co/UeWOtVSqpx — Jo ✨ (@the_other_JB_) October 22, 2024

In the era of the novelty popcorn bucket, the Gladiator II AR-ENA stands out with its unique AR feature, which has even garnered attention from people with no interest in the film.

I’m not all that excited for this movie, but this popcorn bucket is pretty sweet ngl — Chertok (@coolerkdawg) October 22, 2024

The bucket will be available on Gladiator II‘s release on November 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinemark Theatres (@cinemark)

Cinemark: Website | Instagram | X

Gladiator II: Website | Instagram

h/t: [delish]

