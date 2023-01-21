Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Charming Doodles That Sprawl Across Each Page

By Margherita Cole on January 21, 2023
Sketchbook Doodles by Mattias Adolfsson

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

While some use sketchbooks as a way to jot down quick ideas on the go, others like Mattias Adolfsson create full-fledged works of art. The Swedish artist is known for filling his many Moleskine notebooks with imaginative drawings of people, animals, buildings, and everything in between. These sprawling doodles showcase his ability to transform a blank page into a whimsical world.

Adolfsson begins each spread with his pen of choice, drawing first with ink (without an initial pencil sketch). While this seems challenging to some, Adolfsson has experience with starting with a simple doodle and then expanding it slowly as he continues to draw. By going with the flow, he is able to fulfill visions of entire cities, a cast of quirky characters, or simply detailed observations of certain items that pique his interest.

Amazingly, with as many doodles as Adolfsson has made, he continues to surprise his followers with completely new and original drawings. These immersive sketches showcase his various interests and highlight how he finds new ways of combining them with each new page. Additionally, his simple and charming style makes these works even more enjoyable to look at time and time again.

You can purchase prints and originals of Adolfsson's work via his Etsy shop, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Swedish artist Mattias Adolfsson fills his sketchbook with whimsical drawings.

Sketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias Adolfsson

He fills each page spread in his Moleskin notebooks with sprawling doodles.

Sketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias Adolfsson

These numerous doodles range from quirky characters to animals to cartoonlike places.

Sketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonSketchbook Doodles by Mattias AdolfssonMattias Adolfsson: Website | Etsy | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mattias Adolfsson.

Related Articles:

Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Pencil Drawings of Old Hollywood and More

Artist Brings Sketchbook Pages to Life With Vibrant Paintings Captured en Plein Air

Artist Fills Her Sketchbooks With Fantasy Worlds You’ll Want to Live In

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Famous Brand Logos Are Reimagined as Medieval Art Illustrations
Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Dreamy Pastel Portraits
Poignant Illustrations Imagine Princess Diana and the Royal Family if She Was Alive Today
Studio Ghibli Director Hayao Miyazaki Draws Illustration for the Year of the Rabbit
Artist Recreates His Own Work With an AI Art Generator
Exquisitely Illustrated Fungi Captured on the Pages of 19th-Century Vintage Book

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Gorgeous Coffee Table Book Celebrates Over 500 Years of Science Illustration
Artist Transforms Fluffy Clouds Into Playful Cartoon Characters Every Day
Impossibly Fluffy Cat Drawings Are Made of Countless Tiny Pen Marks
Learn How To Illustrate When You Enroll in These Expert-Led Online Classes
Illustrator Reveals Disney Princesses With Realistic Body Types
Photography Lover Spends Four Years Illustrating 1,000 35mm Film Boxes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]