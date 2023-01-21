Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Charming Doodles That Sprawl Across Each Page

While some use sketchbooks as a way to jot down quick ideas on the go, others like Mattias Adolfsson create full-fledged works of art. The Swedish artist is known for filling his many Moleskine notebooks with imaginative drawings of people, animals, buildings, and everything in between. These sprawling doodles showcase his ability to transform a blank page into a whimsical world.

Adolfsson begins each spread with his pen of choice, drawing first with ink (without an initial pencil sketch). While this seems challenging to some, Adolfsson has experience with starting with a simple doodle and then expanding it slowly as he continues to draw. By going with the flow, he is able to fulfill visions of entire cities, a cast of quirky characters, or simply detailed observations of certain items that pique his interest.

Amazingly, with as many doodles as Adolfsson has made, he continues to surprise his followers with completely new and original drawings. These immersive sketches showcase his various interests and highlight how he finds new ways of combining them with each new page. Additionally, his simple and charming style makes these works even more enjoyable to look at time and time again.

You can purchase prints and originals of Adolfsson's work via his Etsy shop, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Swedish artist Mattias Adolfsson fills his sketchbook with whimsical drawings.

He fills each page spread in his Moleskin notebooks with sprawling doodles.

These numerous doodles range from quirky characters to animals to cartoonlike places.

