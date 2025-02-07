Home / Inspiring / Good News

FireAid Benefit Concert Raises Over $1 Million To Rebuild LA After Wildfires

By Emma Taggart on February 7, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FireAidLA (@fireaidla)

Last month’s devastating LA wildfires led to over 16,000 homes and buildings being reduced to ash, leaving many families without shelter. In the aftermath, a wave of support emerged, with initiatives like GoFundMe pages, free meal distributions, and even artistic contributions aimed at helping those affected. On January 30, the FireAid benefit concert brought people together to support LA’s recovery efforts—and it has already raised an incredible $1 million.

The concert was held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring over 30 performances. Artists including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, Dr. Dre, and Joni Mitchell took to the stage to sing for the crowd. Others shared their personal stories, including comedian Billy Crystal, who lost his home in the fires. Actress Quinta Brunson introduced Glendale High School teacher Aurora Barboza Flores, who recounted how she had spent decades saving for her dream home in Altadena, only to see it destroyed in the blaze.

The $1 million raised came from a combination of ticket sales, merchandise sales, and sponsorships. FireAid also received generous private donations from the Eagles, U2, and music executive Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli. Plus, LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife generously matched all pledges made during the concert.

“Last night, we made history,” said FireAid on Instagram. “Endless gratitude to the incredible artists who gave us their time and talent to raise money for the people of Los Angeles. The energy, generosity, and love from the crowd made this night so truly special.”

Every donation will go toward both immediate recovery efforts and long-term wildfire prevention across Southern California. The first round of grants is set to be awarded by mid-February. “The FireAid Grants Advisory Committee, composed of longtime LA-region philanthropic leaders with deep relationships in the non-profit community, have been working to identify key areas of need for maximum impact,” reads a statement made by a spokesperson for the LA Clippers. “Led by the Annenberg Foundation, the committee has been listening daily to affected communities, assessing local resource gaps to ensure aid reaches those most in need, and researching the handling of other fire disasters, such as those in Maui and Northern California.”

The FireAid relief fund keeps growing, and donations are still open online. To further support the cause, organizers teamed up with artist Yoshitomo Nara to create an exclusive FireAidLA merch collection, available for purchase online—all proceeds go directly to relief efforts.

Learn more, grab some merch, or make a donation on the FireAid website.

On January 30, the FireAid benefit concert brought people together to support LA’s recovery efforts—and it has already raised an incredible $1 million.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FireAidLA (@fireaidla)

The funds were raised through a combination of ticket sales, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and private donations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FireAidLA (@fireaidla)

The concert featured over 30 performances from artists including Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Intuit Dome (@intuitdome)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Intuit Dome (@intuitdome)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Intuit Dome (@intuitdome)

FireAid: Website | Instagram

Sources: We are proud to announce that the FireAid benefit has raised an estimated $100 million to support Los Angeles’s recovery from the devastating wildfires; FireAid concerts raise estimated $100 million for LA wildfire relief

Related Articles:

Musician Dave Grohl Spends His Birthday Making Meals for Those Affected by the LA Fires

This Artist Is Drawing Over 1,000 Free Portraits of Homes Destroyed in LA Fires

Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms

Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bookshop.org Launches Revolutionary E-Book Platform for Independent and Local Bookstores
Travis Kelce Purchases $3.3 Million Home in Kansas City for Youths Experiencing Homelessness
Landscaper Helps Elderly Woman With Her Garden for Free and Then Raises Over $850K for Her
Single Working Mom Celebrates Passing Bar Exam on First Try With Her Kids in Heartwarming Video
New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health
18th-Century Angel Mural Hidden for Over 100 Years Is Being Restored at Boston’s Oldest Surviving Church

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space Share Festive Photo That’s Out of this World
Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors
“Thanksgiving Grandma” Celebrates 9th Year in a Row With the Man She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
Cafe Gives Free Coffee to Those That Come in Dancing and People Show Off Their Best Moves
USPS Will Release Stamp Honoring the Iconic Betty White in 2025
MIT Will Make Tuition Free for Families That Earn Less Than $200K Per Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.