FireAid Benefit Concert Raises Over $1 Million To Rebuild LA After Wildfires

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FireAidLA (@fireaidla)

Last month’s devastating LA wildfires led to over 16,000 homes and buildings being reduced to ash, leaving many families without shelter. In the aftermath, a wave of support emerged, with initiatives like GoFundMe pages, free meal distributions, and even artistic contributions aimed at helping those affected. On January 30, the FireAid benefit concert brought people together to support LA’s recovery efforts—and it has already raised an incredible $1 million.

The concert was held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring over 30 performances. Artists including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, Dr. Dre, and Joni Mitchell took to the stage to sing for the crowd. Others shared their personal stories, including comedian Billy Crystal, who lost his home in the fires. Actress Quinta Brunson introduced Glendale High School teacher Aurora Barboza Flores, who recounted how she had spent decades saving for her dream home in Altadena, only to see it destroyed in the blaze.

The $1 million raised came from a combination of ticket sales, merchandise sales, and sponsorships. FireAid also received generous private donations from the Eagles, U2, and music executive Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli. Plus, LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife generously matched all pledges made during the concert.

“Last night, we made history,” said FireAid on Instagram. “Endless gratitude to the incredible artists who gave us their time and talent to raise money for the people of Los Angeles. The energy, generosity, and love from the crowd made this night so truly special.”

Every donation will go toward both immediate recovery efforts and long-term wildfire prevention across Southern California. The first round of grants is set to be awarded by mid-February. “The FireAid Grants Advisory Committee, composed of longtime LA-region philanthropic leaders with deep relationships in the non-profit community, have been working to identify key areas of need for maximum impact,” reads a statement made by a spokesperson for the LA Clippers. “Led by the Annenberg Foundation, the committee has been listening daily to affected communities, assessing local resource gaps to ensure aid reaches those most in need, and researching the handling of other fire disasters, such as those in Maui and Northern California.”

The FireAid relief fund keeps growing, and donations are still open online. To further support the cause, organizers teamed up with artist Yoshitomo Nara to create an exclusive FireAidLA merch collection, available for purchase online—all proceeds go directly to relief efforts.

Learn more, grab some merch, or make a donation on the FireAid website.

On January 30, the FireAid benefit concert brought people together to support LA’s recovery efforts—and it has already raised an incredible $1 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FireAidLA (@fireaidla)

The funds were raised through a combination of ticket sales, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and private donations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FireAidLA (@fireaidla)

The concert featured over 30 performances from artists including Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Intuit Dome (@intuitdome)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Intuit Dome (@intuitdome)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Intuit Dome (@intuitdome)

FireAid: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Musician Dave Grohl Spends His Birthday Making Meals for Those Affected by the LA Fires

This Artist Is Drawing Over 1,000 Free Portraits of Homes Destroyed in LA Fires

Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms

Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires