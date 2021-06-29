Trick-of-the-Eye Tattoos Look Like Stickers You Could Peel off Your Skin

If you were born in the ‘80s or ‘90s, collecting stickers was probably a big part of your childhood. Whether you stuck them to your school locker or decorated your walls, there’s something so nostalgic about sticker-clad surfaces. Canadian tattoo artist Luke Cormier allows you to commemorate our past love of colorful decals with his cartoon-inspired tattoos. Each one looks just like stickers that could peel off your skin.

From Mario Kart characters to Furbee, Cormier has inked pretty much every iconic character from our childhoods. He renders each design using colorful ink and graphic lines, allowing them to pop from his clients’ skin. “Everyone said my tattoos looked like stickers,” Cormier told My Modern Met. “So it just made sense to add a white background and make them look like actual real stickers.”

Since specializing in sticker tattoos, Cormier has refined the art. Along with white borders, each trick-of-the-eye design features clever shading and realistic “paper” creases. If you ever meet someone with one of his tattoos, you’ll definitely want to reach out to see if it comes off. Trust us though—they’re 100% permanent!

Check out some of Cormier's sticker tattoos below. If you love his work, you can book an appointment with him via Instagram.

Tattoo artist Luke Cormier inks nostalgic designs that look like real stickers from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

With clever shading and realistic “paper” creases, each tattoo looks like it could peel off your skin.

