Home / Animals

Paleontologists Discover Fossil of an Enormous 340-Pound Penguin in New Zealand

By Madeleine Muzdakis on March 19, 2023
Paleontologists Discover Fossil of 340-Pound Giant Penguin in New Zealand

Artist reconstructions of Kumimanu fordycei and Petradyptes stonehousei. (Photo: Simone Giovanardi)

Penguins are fascinating creatures. They come in a variety of sizes, live in diverse habitats, and are undeniably adorable. The penguin species of the past were no less interesting. A recent paper in the Journal of Paleontology has announced the discovery of the biggest ancient penguin yet, a 340-pound behemoth that frolicked around New Zealand more than 50 million years ago. Newly named Kumimanu fordycei, the giant species was discovered alongside several other ancient skeletons of seabirds inside boulders along the seashore.

The enormous species was discovered by Alan Tennyson, a paleontologist at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, in seaside boulders which had split open. Excavations revealed the K. fordycei fossil among a flock of five Petradyptes stonehousei, another new species. A specimen of Kumimanu biceae, a previously discovered giant penguin species, and the bones of smaller unnamed species were also discovered. Tennyson and his team scanned the bones with lasers to compare their flipper sizes with those of other flying and diving birds. Flipper size allowed for the estimation of the birds' sizes.

The magnificent K. fordycei has set a new record; the previous title was held by the 256-pound Palaeeudyptes klekowskii, a species found about 37 million years ago in Antarctica. The other new species discovered in New Zealand is also quite large, although at 110 pounds it is not much larger than an average modern Emperor penguin.

K. fordycei‘s massive size came at an interesting time in penguin evolution. Around 60 million years ago, penguins lost their ability to fly. Their body mass kept them warm in cold seas, while it also made them relatively impervious to predators. The asteroid impact, which caused the excitation of the dinosaurs, also killed off many marine predators.

“Size conveys many advantages,” first author of the paper, Dr. Daniel Ksepka, said in a statement. “A bigger penguin could capture larger prey, and more importantly it would have been better at conserving body temperature in cold waters. It is possible breaking the 100 lb size barrier allowed the earliest penguins to spread from New Zealand to other parts of the world.”

“Kumimanu fordycei would have been an utterly astonishing sight on the beaches of New Zealand 57 million years ago, and the combination of its sheer size and the incomplete nature of its fossil remains makes it one of the most intriguing fossil birds ever found,” co-author Dr. Daniel Field from Cambridge, said. “Hopefully future fossil discoveries will shed more light on the biology of this amazing early penguin.”

Paleontologists discovered the fossils of a 340-pound giant penguin species that frolicked around New Zealand more than 50 million years ago.

Paleontologists Discover Fossil of 340-Pound Giant Penguin in New Zealand

Skeletons of Kumimanu fordycei, Petradyptes stonehousei, and a modern emperor penguin. (Photo: Simone Giovanardi)

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Man Finds 82-Foot-Long Dinosaur Fossil in His Backyard

“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Dodo Back To Life

Fossil of Ancient Giant Sea Turtle the Size of a Rhino Discovered in Spain

66-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Dinosaur Egg Discovered With Baby Inside

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Develop a Vaccine That Could Help Save the Honey Bees
Largest Ever Family Tree Has 27 Million Ancestors Revealing the Origins of Humanity
11 Trailblazing Female Scientists That You Need to Know
Elementary School Students Discover That EpiPens Turn Toxic in Outer Space
Lost Dog Finds Its Way Back to Former Animal Shelter, Rings the Doorbell for Help
Study Shows 47% of Americans Have Lost Friends Since the Pandemic

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

28 Strange Animals You Didn’t Know Existed
Study Suggests Body Odor Can Reveal if a Man Is Single or Not
Dolphins Bring Gifts to Humans After Missing Them During the Early Pandemic
“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Woolly Mammoth Back To Life
Lone Wolf Travels Record-Breaking 4,200 Miles Across Great Lakes Region
Zookeepers Finally Solve the Mystery of How an Isolated Gibbon Got Pregnant

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.