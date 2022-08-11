Home / Inspiring / Good News

Couple Finds Love Through a “Poorly Drawn Cat” and Gets Married 3 Years Later

By Margherita Cole on August 11, 2022

Three years after meeting online, a British-American couple finally tied the knot. Although long-distance relationships are nothing new, the way these two people were brought together—through a portrait of a cat—is as unexpected as it is endearing.

Based in Oregon, Grant Schroeder reached out to the popular Twitter account poorly drawn cats in 2019 to commission a drawing of his own kitten, Luna. The artist behind the account, Heloísa Nora, is known for her minimalist-style renderings of felines and created an illustration of Schroeder's cat based on his photos. After she posted it on her account, Emma Ferguson from Liverpool, UK, noticed the image. Ferguson had her own cat named Luna and decided to follow Schroeder on social media.

“I saw a pic on his account of him holding his Luna. Cute boy with cat—must follow, of course!” Ferguson says. After seeing the follow notification, Schroeder checked out her profile and the two began chatting. “So I then messaged her on Twitter, saying, ‘Hey, your cats are cute,'” Schroeder recalls. “We then just started talking about our cats, getting to know each other, and eventually we started FaceTiming every day and slowly fell in love with each other.”

With Schroeder living in the U.S. and Ferguson based in the UK, the two developed their relationship mostly through the internet. Then, in January 2020, they finally met in real life when Schroeder spent a couple of weeks in Liverpool.

Of course, after their first reunion, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and travel was restricted around the world. As a result, they were not able to visit each other again until a year later, in August of 2021. Months passed, and the pair got engaged on New Year's Eve.

“It's nice what we can do with the internet these days,” Heloísa Nora, the artist behind poorly drawn cats, said. “I would've never imagined that a cat drawing would result in a beautiful story.”

Schroeder and Ferguson were married July 24, 2022, and now live together in the UK with two cats and plan on adopting a third. “I just thought I'd get to see posts of his cat on my timeline,” Ferguson said. “I got a lot more than that, and I'm very glad I did.”

American Grant Schroeder commissioned a portrait of his cat Luna from the famous Twitter account called poorly drawn cats.

Emma Ferguson, a woman from the UK, saw the portrait of Schroeder's cat and followed him on social media.

She also had a cat named Luna and reached out to him.

The pair began messaging and FaceTiming, and eventually started a long-distance relationship.

Three years later, Schroeder and Ferguson got married and now live together in the UK with two cats.

Poorly Drawn Cats: InstagramTwitter
Grant Schroeder: Twitter
Emma Ferguson: Twitter
h/t: [NPR, Neotorama]

All images via Poorly Drawn Cats, Grant Schroeder, and Emma Ferguson.

Related Articles:

Grandmother Wears Original Wedding Gown To Celebrate 70th Marriage Anniversary

Man Hides Marriage Proposal in 148 Photos He Takes of Girlfriend Over 5 Months

“Spy” Photographer Captures Secret Marriage Proposals All Over New York City

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

London Museum Is Returning Over 70 Pieces of Looted Art to Nigeria
YouTuber Scours Unclaimed Baggage Store To Reunite Travelers With Their Lost Luggage
Conservation Group Finds Tiger Population Is 40% Larger Than Previously Thought
Southwest Airlines Welcomes First-Ever Mother and Daughter Pilot Duo
Very Good Dog Is Trained To Collect Discarded Baseball Bats
Jim Thorpe’s 1912 Olympic Gold Medals Are Finally Reinstated on 110th Anniversary of Wins

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Newlyweds Adopt the Friendly Stray Dog that Crashed Their Wedding
Study Shows More Dogs in a Neighborhood May Contribute to Lower Crime
Painting Looted by the Nazis Is Returned to 101-Year-Old Dutch Woman
Getty Gives Public Access To 30,000 Images of Black History and Culture
Man Asks Twitter for 104 Birthday Wishes for His Dad’s 104th Birthday, Receives Thousands of Sweet Messages
Missing Rescue Pup Returns Home Wearing a Winner’s Ribbon From a Dog Show

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]