CES 2025: Smart Planter Uses NASA-Developed Aeroponics To Revolutionize Indoor Gardening

By Livia Pereira on January 31, 2025

Smart Indoor Garden Uses NASA Aeroponics Technology

The Canadian company Plantaform is revolutionizing how we interact with our produce by bringing the growing process right into our homes. Gone are the days of trying an endless stream of “hacks” to keep herbs and greens fresh, when they can be harvested from the Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden at your own convenience.

As the winner of the 2025 CES Innovation Award, the Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden uses fogponics, a subset of aeroponics, a growing technique originally developed by NASA. Fogponics blasts mist packed with nutrients on plant seeds so that their roots grow at a faster pace. This technique uses up to 98% less water than traditional forms of gardening, and the Plantaform planter only needs to be refilled every two to three weeks.

Because of the concentration of nutrients in this mist, fogponics is also believed to generate earlier plant yields, which allows for more growth turnover. Furthermore, the Plantaform’s technology cuts soil out of the growing equation by using rockwool, a material popular in the hydroponic gardening world for aiding with mineral absorption and preventing mold and bacterial growth. Overall, the device is a considerably less messy and more environmentally conscious way for people to access fresh produce year-round.

The Plantaform also takes the guesswork out of gardening, which makes it all the more user-friendly. The growing pod—called a Rejuvenate—is connected to an app that automates the gardening process. Its intuitive tracking technology tailors the custom LED lighting system in the pod to best benefit the plants, and controls how much mist they receive depending on their specific variety needs. Harvesting these plants when they’re ready is also easy, as the rockwool growing medium allows a clean separation between the plants and roots and can be composted.

The Plantaform’s Rejuvenate component is also enclosed in tinted glass, meaning two things: produce grows in a more controlled environment and the grow lights aren’t as inconvenient at nighttime. With the intention of being a “living piece of furniture,” the sleek, egg-shaped design available in black or white gives the Plantaform a futuristic look and makes it a surefire conversation piece in the home.

In terms of produce selections, Plantaform sells a number of different plant pod combinations, ranging from lettuce and salad mixes to cocktail herb garnishes and even an edible flower mix. And as the company grows, who knows what we could be growing in our Plantaform gardens in the near future?

To learn more about the Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden, visit the Plantaform website.

Gardening is mess and guess-free, thanks to the Plantaform's innovative pod designs and accompanying app that controls light and mist settings automatically.

All images via Plantaform.

