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Artist Ryan Gander Hides 16,000 Collectible Coins Across Seoul for Frieze Seoul’s Citywide Art Hunt

By Regina Sienra on September 2, 2026
Ryan Gander designed coin for public art project for Frieze Seoul

Photo: Yasushi Ichikawa

This year, Frieze Seoul is taking over COEX, a state-of-the-art convention center in Seoul’s Gangnam district. But the excitement surrounding this global art event goes beyond the venue’s walls. As the headliner of Frieze Seoul’s LIVE Program, British artist Ryan Gander has taken over the Korean capital with a sprawling public art project, rallying locals to find 16,000 collectible coins hidden across the city.

Titled The Find Seoul, this is the fourth iteration of Gander’s ongoing project, which sees thousands of bespoke coins scattered around a city. First commissioned in 2023 by Factory International for Manchester International Festival, The Find has since been replicated in Cáceres, Spain, and and Okayama, Japan, each with tweaks to engage with local audiences.

For The Find Seoul, the coins have been hidden in plain sight across Euljiro, Hannam, Cheongdam, and Samcheong and in publicly accessible areas of COEX. The organizers hope this will draw residents and visitors into new corners of Seoul and turn a regular walk into an unexpected discovery.

In this search, these small artworks are free to keep—it’s up to the finder to pocket them or pass on so another lucky person gets to see them. While those who participate can go home with a cool souvenir, the real purpose of this experience is an alternative form of exchange rooted in observation, exploration, and chance. By rewarding those who pay attention to their surroundings, the entire city is turned into a living work of art.

Gander, known for using everyday objects as resources for storytelling, embossed the coins with phrases like Listen, Solo, Pause, Speak, and Together, framed by a piece of advice or wisdom the finder can carry with them. This leans into the one thing that makes all coins equal regardless of their origin or value: their use as a decision-making tool.

The Find Seoul is already underway, with new coins appearing around the city through September 10. Frieze Seoul invites those who join the search to share their find using #TheFindSeoul. For all other events surrounding this art fair, follow Frieze Seoul on Instagram.

British artist Ryan Gander has taken over Seoul with a sprawling public art project as part of Frieze Seoul’s LIVE Program.

Artist Ryan Gander, who designed coins for public art project for Frieze Seoul

Photo: Jodie Hartley

The Find Seoul is rallying locals to find 16,000 collectible coins hidden across the city.

Ryan Gander designed coin for public art project for Frieze Seoul

Photo: Tania Castro

By rewarding those who pay attention to their surroundings, the entire city is turned into a living work of art.

Ryan Gander designed coin for public art project for Frieze Seoul

Photo: Lee Baxter

Ryan Gander: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frieze.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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