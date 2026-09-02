This year, Frieze Seoul is taking over COEX, a state-of-the-art convention center in Seoul’s Gangnam district. But the excitement surrounding this global art event goes beyond the venue’s walls. As the headliner of Frieze Seoul’s LIVE Program, British artist Ryan Gander has taken over the Korean capital with a sprawling public art project, rallying locals to find 16,000 collectible coins hidden across the city.

Titled The Find Seoul, this is the fourth iteration of Gander’s ongoing project, which sees thousands of bespoke coins scattered around a city. First commissioned in 2023 by Factory International for Manchester International Festival, The Find has since been replicated in Cáceres, Spain, and and Okayama, Japan, each with tweaks to engage with local audiences.

For The Find Seoul, the coins have been hidden in plain sight across Euljiro, Hannam, Cheongdam, and Samcheong and in publicly accessible areas of COEX. The organizers hope this will draw residents and visitors into new corners of Seoul and turn a regular walk into an unexpected discovery.

In this search, these small artworks are free to keep—it’s up to the finder to pocket them or pass on so another lucky person gets to see them. While those who participate can go home with a cool souvenir, the real purpose of this experience is an alternative form of exchange rooted in observation, exploration, and chance. By rewarding those who pay attention to their surroundings, the entire city is turned into a living work of art.

Gander, known for using everyday objects as resources for storytelling, embossed the coins with phrases like Listen, Solo, Pause, Speak, and Together, framed by a piece of advice or wisdom the finder can carry with them. This leans into the one thing that makes all coins equal regardless of their origin or value: their use as a decision-making tool.

The Find Seoul is already underway, with new coins appearing around the city through September 10. Frieze Seoul invites those who join the search to share their find using #TheFindSeoul. For all other events surrounding this art fair, follow Frieze Seoul on Instagram.

British artist Ryan Gander has taken over Seoul with a sprawling public art project as part of Frieze Seoul’s LIVE Program.

The Find Seoul is rallying locals to find 16,000 collectible coins hidden across the city.

By rewarding those who pay attention to their surroundings, the entire city is turned into a living work of art.

Ryan Gander: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frieze.

Related Articles :

Frieze Seoul 2026 Preview: New Perspectives and Emerging Voices in the Art World

Frieze LA 2026: An Unforgettable Event With Incredible Art, Attendance, and Sales

Shimmering Public Art Has Giant Fish “Swimming” on the Side of a Parking Garage

Artist Explores Themes of Empathy and Empowerment Through Powerful Public Art [Interview]