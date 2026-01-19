Frieze Los Angeles Will Touch Down in Santa Monica Airport Next Month

Next month, Frieze Los Angeles will once again return to the Santa Monica Airport, drawing in hundreds of gallerists, collectors, dealers, and art fans from around the world. For its seventh edition, which opens on February 26, 2026, the prestigious fair will gather nearly 100 galleries with locations in 22 countries, offering an indispensable glimpse into the contemporary art scene.

As in previous years, Frieze Los Angeles will unite internationally acclaimed and local galleries alike, ranging from Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and White Cube to LA mainstays like Château Shatto, David Kordansky, Roberts Projects, and Commonwealth and Council, among others. The fair will also welcome a slate of inaugural participants, including El Apartamento, Fort Gansevoort, Josh Lilley, and Cardi Gallery, alongside galleries making a comeback after a break last year, such as Gallery Hyundai, Sprüth Magers, and Various Small Fires. Taken together, this selection promises an expansive yet thoughtfully curated overview of pioneering artists, emerging art movements, and global trends in art production.

“As the city’s art landscape evolves, Frieze Los Angeles continues to reflect the strength of its creative ecosystem—one defined by artists, ideas, and experimentation,” Christine Messineo, director of Americas at Frieze, said in a statement. “In the wake of this past year’s challenges, the art community here continues to demonstrate extraordinary resilience and imagination.”

At the heart of the fair, though, is Frieze Projects, whose theme is “Body & Soul” this year. Produced in collaboration with the Art Production Fund, this section brings together newly commissioned works by LA-based artists that will be presented across Frieze’s campus and beyond, emphasizing the importance of public art to the organization’s programming. As its name implies, “Body & Soul” contends with the boundaries between physical and spiritual dimensions, reflecting upon the body, existence, and perception. Highlights include Shana Hoehn’s Deadfall, a sculpture fabricated from a tree sources through the Santa Monica Urban Forest program; Amanda Ross-Ho’s Untitled Orbit, in which the artist rolls a 16-foot inflatable Earth around the perimeter of the Airport Park Soccer Field; and Cosmas & Damian Brown’s Fountain: Sources of Light, comprising a ring of six ceramic heads that spew incense smoke around a central fountain.

Also returning for a third consecutive year is Frieze’s Focus platform, which champions emerging artists. This time, the initiative will showcase an expanded group of 15 U.S.-based galleries, each of whom have been in operation for 12 years or less. Participating galleries include Bel Ami, Company Gallery, Dreamsong, Fernberger, and Lyles & King, among others.

“This year’s edition carries a special significance as we come together to celebrate both continuity and renewal,” Kristell Chadé, Frieze’s executive director of fairs, adds. “Frieze Los Angeles has become a vital meeting point within our global calendar, connecting the energy of the Americas with Frieze’s international network of galleries, collectors, and institutions.”

To learn more about Frieze LA and its exciting event lineup, visit Frieze’s website.

On February 26, 2026, Frieze Los Angeles will return to the Santa Monica Airport for its seventh edition.

This year, Frieze Los Angeles will gather nearly 100 galleries with locations spanning 22 countries, offering an indispensable glimpse into the contemporary art scene.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Frieze.