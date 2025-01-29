ZⓈONAMACO 2025: Renowned Mexico City Art Fair Set To Open in Early February

The 21st edition of ZⓈONAMACO is almost ready to open its doors. From February 5 to 9, 2025, the renowned Latin American art fair will return to its usual annual venue—Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City—and bring together hundreds of galleries, museums, collectives, and other art institutions.

Since its founding in 2002 by Zélika García, ZⓈONAMACO has served as a dynamic platform through which to discover a unique range of contemporary art, design, photography, and antiques. Though especially keen on uplifting Latin American art, the fair maintains an international reputation, and will host nearly 200 international galleries from 27 countries this year.

As with previous editions, ZⓈONAMACO will once again comprise four main sections, each dedicated to a specific theme. “ZⓈONAMACO Arte Moderno,” for instance, revisits iconic 20th-century works while simultaneously highlighting avant-garde movements and their cultural impact. This section emphasizes Mexican galleries in particular, with seven of the 11 participating institutions hailing from the country.

“ZⓈONAMACO Sur” similarly centers on the Global South, challenging Eurocentric ideals through artwork concerned with identity, memory, and community. Galleries in this section span several Latin American countries—such as Chile, Brazil, and Argentina—as well as Spain, the U.S., Italy, Austria, and Norway.

“ZⓈONAMACO Ejes” is even more focused in its scope. The section explores the concept of freedom through critical and poetic perspectives, with artwork from galleries such as Afriart Gallery in Uganda, Galería Nora Fisch in Argentina, and Yiwei Gallery in the U.S. and China.

Finally, “ZⓈONAMACO Diseño” encompasses limited-edition furniture, jewelry, and decorative objects, again with significant participation from Mexican institutions. The fair’s “Salón del Anticuario” also features exceptional antiques and heritage pieces, whether it be sacred art or historically significant furniture.

My Modern Met will be on location during ZⓈONAMACO, cataloging the fair’s exceptional moments. We will also be in attendance at Artsy Nights, an epic art and music event that happens only once a year. It is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2025 in Mexico City. You can learn more about it and get your tickets now on the Artsy Nights website.

To stay updated on all of our coverage, be sure to follow us on Instagram, and learn more about the main event on the ZⓈONAMACO website.

The 21st edition of ZⓈONAMACO is slated to open on February 5, 2025, in Mexico City.

This year, the renowned art fair will comprise nearly 200 galleries from 27 countries around the world.

Since its founding in 2002, the art fair has uplifted contemporary Latin American art while also offering an international experience.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ZⓈONAMACO.