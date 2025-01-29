Home / Art

ZⓈONAMACO 2025: Renowned Mexico City Art Fair Set To Open in Early February

By Eva Baron on January 29, 2025
ZⓈONAMACO 2025

ZⓈONAMACO in 2022. (Via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

The 21st edition of ZⓈONAMACO is almost ready to open its doors. From February 5 to 9, 2025, the renowned Latin American art fair will return to its usual annual venue—Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City—and bring together hundreds of galleries, museums, collectives, and other art institutions.

Since its founding in 2002 by Zélika García, ZⓈONAMACO has served as a dynamic platform through which to discover a unique range of contemporary art, design, photography, and antiques. Though especially keen on uplifting Latin American art, the fair maintains an international reputation, and will host nearly 200 international galleries from 27 countries this year.

As with previous editions, ZⓈONAMACO will once again comprise four main sections, each dedicated to a specific theme. “ZⓈONAMACO Arte Moderno,” for instance, revisits iconic 20th-century works while simultaneously highlighting avant-garde movements and their cultural impact. This section emphasizes Mexican galleries in particular, with seven of the 11 participating institutions hailing from the country.

“ZⓈONAMACO Sur” similarly centers on the Global South, challenging Eurocentric ideals through artwork concerned with identity, memory, and community. Galleries in this section span several Latin American countries—such as Chile, Brazil, and Argentina—as well as Spain, the U.S., Italy, Austria, and Norway.

“ZⓈONAMACO Ejes” is even more focused in its scope. The section explores the concept of freedom through critical and poetic perspectives, with artwork from galleries such as Afriart Gallery in Uganda, Galería Nora Fisch in Argentina, and Yiwei Gallery in the U.S. and China.

Finally, “ZⓈONAMACO Diseño” encompasses limited-edition furniture, jewelry, and decorative objects, again with significant participation from Mexican institutions. The fair’s “Salón del Anticuario” also features exceptional antiques and heritage pieces, whether it be sacred art or historically significant furniture.

My Modern Met will be on location during ZⓈONAMACO, cataloging the fair’s exceptional moments. We will also be in attendance at Artsy Nights, an epic art and music event that happens only once a year. It is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2025 in Mexico City. You can learn more about it and get your tickets now on the Artsy Nights website.

To stay updated on all of our coverage, be sure to follow us on Instagram, and learn more about the main event on the ZⓈONAMACO website.

The 21st edition of ZⓈONAMACO is slated to open on February 5, 2025, in Mexico City.

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Galería Quetzalli, Mexico

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Piztola, Mexico

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Galeria Lume, Brazil

This year, the renowned art fair will comprise nearly 200 galleries from 27 countries around the world.

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Maat Gallery, France

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Afriart Gallery, Uganda

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Yiwei Gallery, United States and China

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Galería Artizar, Spain

Since its founding in 2002, the art fair has uplifted contemporary Latin American art while also offering an international experience.

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Breuer, Mexico

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Palma, Mexico

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Max Estrella, Spain

ZⓈONAMACO 2025

Highlighted 2025 Gallery: Galleria Anna Marra, Italy

ZⓈONAMACO: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ZⓈONAMACO.

Related Articles:

LA Art Show Preview: Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary With Countless International Galleries

Artist Uses Thousands of Dots To Create Intricate and Textural Paintings of Ornamental Rugs

Powerful Oil Paintings of Women on Wood Tell the Story of Resilient Unsung Heroes [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Draws Stunning Portraits of John Lennon and Yoko Ono on Vintage Maps for Grammy-Nominated Re-Release of “Mind Games”
Renowned ANGEL ART Auction Returns to Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
LA Art Show Preview: Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary With Countless International Galleries
Textile Art Captures the Lush Beauty of New Zealand’s Rugged Landscapes
Artists Are Paying Tribute to the Heroism of Los Angeles Firefighters
French DJ Celebrates the Reopening of Notre-Dame With a Dazzling Blend of Music and Lights

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Miniature Artist Builds Small Worlds Full of Wonder Made of Household Objects Every Single Day
The Curatorial Journey Behind Olafur Eliasson’s First Solo Exhibition in Turkey [Interview]
All These Books, Films, and Artworks Are Entering the Public Domain in 2025
Immersive David Hockney Exhibition Presents Colorful and Intimate Journey Through the Artist’s Inner World
Tristan Eaton Celebrates the Powerful Women of Marvel at Miami Art Week
Milwaukee Art Museum Gets $3.5M Gift From Anonymous Donor To Make Admission Free for Kids

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.