Spectacular Starry Paintings Explore the Endless Depths of Outer Space

While some artists find inspiration in the familiar beauty of nature, others look to the stars. Los Angeles-based artist Lanchen Mihalic (also called Lanchen Designs) creates incredible paintings that explore the mesmerizing depths of outer space. She decorates canvases of various shapes and sizes with depictions of swirling nebulae, galaxies, and planets.

Mihalic's vast portfolio surveys a myriad of celestial scenes in a range of fantastical color schemes. “Painting abstract nebulae allows me the chance to create the cosmos we haven’t discovered yet,” she tells My Modern Met. Using acrylic paint and resin, the talented artist pairs black with purples, oranges, and blue hues to mimic the infinite depths of space. Then, she adds numerous white stars to illuminate the abstract background and bring it to life.

In addition to her space-inspired canvases, Mihalic also embellishes shoes. From sneakers to wedge heels, she uses her paintbrush to transform the fabric into a portal to another galaxy. “I hope my work inspires others to keep looking up and exploring beyond the world we know,” Mihalic continues.

You can purchase Mihalic's space art via her Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Artist Lanchen Mihalic (also called Lanchen Designs on Etsy) creates amazing space art.

She uses acrylic paint to render scenes that are out of this world.

Lanchen also decorates shoes with colorful nebulas…

… and paints the different phases of the moon.

See how Lanchen creates her galaxy paintings in this video:

Lanchen Designs: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lanchen Mihalic.