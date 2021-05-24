Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season

By Kelly Richman-Abdou and Jessica Stewart on May 23, 2021
At long last, summer is here. On top of warm weather essentials like sunscreen and swimwear, creative summer gifts can help you make the most of the sunny season.

In this selection of seasonal products, you'll find everything you need to dive into summer. Accessories made with real flowers and tiny seashells let you stay stylish as you soak up the sun, while an adorable cat-inspired fan will keep things nice and breezy wherever you go. And, if you're looking for the perfect poolside activity, why not try out embroidery? With festive kits featuring colorful cacti and buzzing bees, you'll be in the summer spirit the second you start stitching.

No matter the temperature, these fun and festive gifts will keep you cool all summer long!

Make a splash this season with this selection of summer gifts.

 

‘Bees and Wildflowers' Embroidery Kit

 

Real Flower Bracelet

 

Farmers Market Harvesting Bag

 

Sunshine Sangria Picks

 

Cat Handheld Folding Fan

 

Organic Coconut Sunstick

 

Beach Day Paint-by-Number Kit

 

Margarita Diagram Glasses

 

Chill and Serve Outdoor Cheese Board

 

BBQ Blends Rub & Sauce Kit

 

Picnic Knife

 

Beer Preserver

 

Frida Kahlo & Milagro Earrings

 

Coral Reef Puzzle

 

Floral Temporary Tattoos

 

Seashell Terrarium Necklace

 

Mermaid Tail Bookmark

 

Maui Yoga Mat

 

Summer Survival Cocktail Kit

 

Cactus Embroidery Kit

 

Viviva Portable Watercolor Sheets

 

