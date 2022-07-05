15 Creative Pool Floats To Have Fun Above Water This Summer

When the weather gets hot, there's no better place to hang out with your friends than by the water. And if you're spending the afternoon by the pool, then you'll likely be in need of some accessories to make the experience as relaxing as possible. So, to stay dry and comfortable, you'll need a creative pool float.

Best of all, this fun inflatable furniture is not limited to kids. There's a wide array of pool floats for adults that will inspire you to lounge on the water all day long. From chairs inspired by animals like flamingos, peacocks, and unicorns to seats modeled after planes and golf carts, there's a float for everyone.

Scroll down to see 15 fun inflatable floats to use in the pool this summer.

Stay above water with some of these fun pool floats.

Flamingo Pool Float

Avocado Pool Float (With Ball)

Stingray Pool Float

Mermaid Pool Float

Plane Pool Float

Unicorn Pool Float

Loon Bird Pool Float

Daimond Ring Pool Float

Peacock Float

Golf Cart Pool Float

Pegasus Pool Float

Hibiscus Flower Pool Float

Moose Pool Float

Rainbow Pool Float

Dinosaur Pool Float

