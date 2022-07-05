Home / Design / Creative Products

15 Creative Pool Floats To Have Fun Above Water This Summer

By Margherita Cole on July 5, 2022
Fun Pool Floats

When the weather gets hot, there's no better place to hang out with your friends than by the water. And if you're spending the afternoon by the pool, then you'll likely be in need of some accessories to make the experience as relaxing as possible. So, to stay dry and comfortable, you'll need a creative pool float.

Best of all, this fun inflatable furniture is not limited to kids. There's a wide array of pool floats for adults that will inspire you to lounge on the water all day long. From chairs inspired by animals like flamingos, peacocks, and unicorns to seats modeled after planes and golf carts, there's a float for everyone.

Scroll down to see 15 fun inflatable floats to use in the pool this summer.

Stay above water with some of these fun pool floats.

 

Flamingo Pool Float

Flamingo Pool Float

Intex | $42.99

 

Avocado Pool Float (With Ball)

Avocado Pool Float

Jasonwell | $21.99

 

Stingray Pool Float

Sting Ray Pool Float

BigMouth Inc. | $29.99

 

Mermaid Pool Float

Mermaid Pool Float

Dehumi | $29.74

 

Plane Pool Float

Plane Pool Float

Funboy | $99

 

Unicorn Pool Float

Unicorn Pool Float

Jasonwell | $36.99

 

Loon Bird Pool Float

Loon Pool Float

FLOAT-EH | $63.99

 

Daimond Ring Pool Float

Diamond Ring Pool Float

aturustex | $29.99

 

Peacock Float

Peacock Pool Float

Intex | $48.68

 

Golf Cart Pool Float

Golf Cart Pool Float

Funboy | $139

 

Pegasus Pool Float

Pegasus Pool Float

Jasonwell | $39.99

 

Hibiscus Flower Pool Float

Hibiscus Flower Pool Float

Swimline | $44.50

 

Moose Pool Float

Moose Pool Float

FLOAT-EH | $67.99

 

Rainbow Pool Float

Rainbow Pool Float

Funboy | $39

 

Dinosaur Pool Float

Dinosaur Pool Float

Jasonwell | $33.99

 

