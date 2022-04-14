Germany’s Nature Society Crowns the 2022 Nature Photographer of the Year

A young wildlife photographer rose to the top of the competition and took home the title of Nature Photographer of the Year in the German Society for Nature Photographer's annual contest. Thomas Hempelmann is just 23 years old, but he's proved to be a force in the photography world. His image of a male kestrel perched on a branch filled with blooms beat out 6,400 other photos for the win.

The GDT Nature Photographer of the Year is an annual celebration for the society's 400 members. Across several categories that celebrate all aspects of nature, the photographs demonstrate their exceptional talent. From exotic locations in Kenya to the forests of Germany, the images show how award-winning photography can be captured anywhere. In fact, the story behind Hempelmann's winning photo is a perfect example.

Hempelmann was on his way home from an unremarkable photo tour when he stopped to photograph a bird of prey on a lamppost. Those photos may not have been remarkable, but what happened next certainly was. “When the kestrel rose up and then settled between the white blossoms that I had already spotted from the corner of my eye, my heart began to beat faster as I had imagined such a situation many times before,” the German photographer shares. “While I was still pondering whether to take off my 2x extender to include more of the tree in the picture, he was already gone again. In the end, it was only a few seconds that made my day and I whistled loudly with joy all the way home.”

The other category winners are equally impressive. Felix Wesch's photo of foxgloves and ferns looks like an oil painting and Radomir Jakubowski's image of a wave frozen in time is a sculptural masterpiece. Other notable images include Stefan Imig's portrait of a beech tree. The photographer took home this year's special award celebrating the beech, which is one of the most ecologically important tree species in Germany.

Take a look at more of the winners and runners up below.

400 members from 11 countries submitted their best work for consideration.

