Energetic Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty of a Specific Place in Time

By Margherita Cole on November 27, 2021
Textured Landscape Paintings by Georgia Hart

From grassy fields to turbulent clouds, landscapes are made up of numerous textures. British-Canadian artist Georgia Hart illustrates the layered beauty of the horizon in her striking impasto oil paintings. She exclusively uses palette knives to render the numerous forms on paper.

“The thick peaks of paint incorporate another layer into my work, contrasting the delicate and pristine oil paper that purposefully frames bold and often rugged scenes,” she explains to My Modern Met. “These 3D qualities allow the work to be more than a landscape painting: aiming to evoke intense emotion while serving as a window to somewhere that is simultaneously familiar and distant.”

Hart's ties to Canada and England are evident in her subject matter, as she often depicts the wild mountain peaks in Canada as well as the pristine beaches of Cornwall in South West England. Each piece appears to capture a distinct moment in time, in which the clouds are rushing in the sky and the light hits the landscape below in a specific way. “I use painting as a way to explore change in landscapes: considering how perspective, weather, and seasons can create an uncontrollable, fleeting mood. Palette knives add an expressive flair to my representational work.”

You can purchase original artwork via Hart's website, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

British-Canadian artist Georgia Hart creates striking textured landscape paintings using a palette knife.

Textured Landscape Paintings by Georgia HartTextured Landscape Paintings by Georgia HartTextured Landscape Paintings by Georgia HartTextured Landscape Paintings by Georgia HartTextured Landscape Paintings by Georgia HartTextured Landscape Paintings by Georgia Hart

The expressive works are often painted on oil paper.

Oil Paintings by Georgia HartOil Paintings by Georgia HartOil Paintings by Georgia HartOil Paintings by Georgia HartOil Paintings by Georgia HartOil Paintings by Georgia HartOil Paintings by Georgia HartGeorgia Hart: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Georgia Hart.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK.
