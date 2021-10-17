Idyllic Pastel Drawing of Two Sleeping Women Looks Like a Victorian-Era Painting

Not all paintings are made with paint pigment and a brush. Some are made with oil pastels. Egyptian artist Magdy Ghabn employs this malleable medium in his newest work depicting two women sleeping in a grassy field.

The 27-year-old artist is currently studying art at New Cairo Academy, specializing in realism. “I like to paint classic scenes like art made in the Middle Ages and during the Victorian era,” he tells My Modern Met. His pastel drawing uses a colorful palette and light and shadow to create an idyllic yet natural portrayal of the female subjects.

Within the long, grassy field are numerous colors that add texture and depth to the environment. Likewise, both women are highlighted by delicate sun-dappled lighting. However, the details are just as impressive, as Ghabn masterfully draws the drapery of each figure's dress and even defines the wrinkles in one's palm.

You can see more of Ghabn's creative projects by following the artist on Facebook and Instagram.

Magdy Ghabn: Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Magdy Ghabn.

