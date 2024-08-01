Italian Olympian Giorgia Villa Goes Viral for Parmesan Sponsorship and Photos With Big Wheels of Cheese

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Giorgina (@giorgiavilla23)

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa has already left her mark at the Olympics, having won a silver medal in the team competition. It's a remarkable achievement, but it’s not the reason why she has become the talk of the town. Fans recently unearthed a quirky bit about her past—she once had a Parmesan cheese endorsement deal, complete with a photoshoot featuring big wheels of cheese.

The sponsorship deal came from Parmigiano Reggiano, a consortium that produces Parmesan cheese from the source. Villa isn't the only athlete they've worked with, as they've also made campaigns starring NBA player Nico Mannion, tennis player Jannik Sinner, and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti.

“The very young athlete, spearhead of the national gymnastics team, has in fact become the brand's new ambassador, with all the enthusiasm and freshness of her splendid age,” reads a statement from the Italian marketing agency Impresa e Sport announcing the endorsement deal. “The combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality, and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition.”

The endorsement deal seems to be over, as Villa has not posted about Parmigiano Reggiano on social media since 2022. Still, the uniqueness of the campaign has captured the hearts of both sports fans and cheese lovers around the world. Even photographer Gabriele Seghizzi, who took the now-famous images, reshared them on Instagram with the caption, “Not getting why people are going crazy over these old pictures of the Olympic silver medalist @giorgiavilla23 for Parmigiano Reggiano. We are just Italians being Italians.”

Villa's fame may only grow as she continues to compete in Paris 2024. After winning Italy a team medal, she'll represent her country in four individual events including her specialty—the uneven bars.

To stay up to date with the Olympic medalist, you can follow Villa on Instagram.

