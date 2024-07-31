Home / Sports

Olympics Team USA’s Stephen Nedoroscik Becomes Gymnastics Hero for His Impressive Pommel Horse Routine

By Emma Taggart on July 31, 2024

 

Many people have a special talent that sets them apart. For some, it’s playing guitar; for others, it’s cooking incredible meals. For Stephen Nedoroscik, that talent is the pommel horse. He excels in navigating this gymnastics apparatus so skillfully that he was selected for the 5-member U.S. men’s team at this year’s Olympics in Paris. His outstanding performance during the team final on July 29 contributed to the team securing their first Olympic medal since 2008, and earned him the nickname “The Pommel Horse Guy” on social media.

If you’re wondering what the pommel horse entails, it's an event where gymnasts mount, dismount, and swing their legs around and above an apparatus called the pommel horse. The apparatus—first used by male gymnasts in the early 19th century—is 160 cm (5.2 feet) long and 135 cm (4.4 feet) wide and features two handles on top. Nedoroscik specializes in this event and is a four-time U.S. champion, two-time NCAA champion, and the 2021 world champion.

Despite there being six events in men's Olympic gymnastics, Nedoroscik focused solely on the pommel horse. He was scheduled to compete in the final rotation and was the last in the lineup, meaning he had to wait two and a half hours before it was his turn to perform. While waiting, Nedoroscik was captured seemingly dozing off, which sparked a flurry of positive attention online with people joking and even making memes about the moment. However, this relaxation is actually a key part of the gymnast’s preparation routine.

“I did my breathing exercises, and I could hear all the guys cheering for [teammates] Brody [Malone] and Paul [Juda], and I thought, ‘Sounds like everything is going well,’” he said. “I knew at that moment that every guy hit every single routine. And I have this thing, if everybody hits [their routines] before me, then I never miss. So I thought, ‘Let’s go out there and do our thing.’”

When his time came, Nedoroscik indeed did his “thing.” He impressively spun his legs around the pommel horse multiple times, supporting his body weight with his arms. He scored a 14.866 on his routine, ultimately securing a bronze medal for his team. They finished just 1.801 points behind Japan, who won the gold medal, and China, who placed second to take the silver.

“I have [coach] Sam Mikulak as just like, the greatest coach of all time,” Nedoroscik said. “He’s up there, helping me keep the nerves in check. He knows exactly what to say to me. So when we got that chalk bucket, he kind of just settled me down and said, ‘You’re ready for this.’ I went up there, did my routine and during that dismount, I was just like, already smiling.”

Nedoroscik, who is also an electrical-engineering graduate from Pennsylvania State University, is now a viral Internet sensation. However, it wasn’t only his pommel horse performance that won the people’s hearts. Many people have likened him to Clark Kent due to his “nerdy” appearance. And others admired the previously little-known athlete’s focus and patience as he waited to perform.

Nedoroscik said it’d been a “really long day” leading up to his moment, but he was excited by the fact that the pommel horse was the final event. He said, “I framed that in my head as a positive, like I can be the exclamation point.”

Watch as Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik delivers an impressive pommel horse routine at the Olympics, with his teammates cheering him on.

He helped the U.S. men's team secure a bronze medal—their first Olympic medal since 2008.

 

Now known “The Pommel Horse Guy” on social media, his fans loved how calm he was while waiting for his turn to shine.

He had to wait two and a half hours before it was his turn to perform.

Nedoroscik won the hearts of many online with his cool yet endearingly nerdy demeanor.

He managed to get people excited about the pommel horse, which is pretty impressive given it’s not usually the most thrilling event.

Stephen Nedoroscik: Facebook | Instagram | Tiktok | X
h/t: [People]

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
