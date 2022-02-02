Home / News

Gisele Bündchen Pens Heartfelt Message to Husband Tom Brady After He Announces NFL Retirement

By Sara Barnes on February 2, 2022

 

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is officially retiring from the sport of American football. Considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, he leaves behind a 22-year career that started as a sixth-round NFL draft pick and ended as a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady has many fans, and one, in particular, couldn’t be more proud of him: his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. She shared her feelings in a sweet Instagram post celebrating Brady and his accomplishments.

The post features images of Brady and Bündchen as well as their three kids and other athletes throughout the years. Accompanying it is a heartfelt caption. “So many memories!” she writes. “When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!”

Bündchen beams with pride when she talks about Brady’s dedication to his role as quarterback. “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.

“You are the most dedicated, focused, and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.”

 

At 44 years old, Brady has the opportunity to do something new with his life. For years, he has been making preparations to do so; he founded a health and wellness company, TB12 Sports, as well as a media company called Religion of Sports, and a clothing line called Brady Brand.

Bündchen is looking forward to the future. “There is nothing you can’t achieve,” she says. “I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!” She concludes her post by thanking the fans for their support over the two-plus decades of her husband’s reign. “Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years.”

Brady left a sweet reply on his wife’s post. “I couldn’t do it without your love and support!” He writes. “You make everyday of my life brighter and more fun and you challenge me to be my best in every aspect of my life. You are my biggest supporter and I love you more than anything in this world.”

After legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement, his wife Gisele Bündchen wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram. Read it in full here:

 

h/t: [TODAY]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
