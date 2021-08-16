Yankees and White Sox MLB Players Recreated the ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Mellin (@joshuamellin)

“If you build it, he will come.” This tagline from Kevin Costner's iconic 1989 film, Field of Dreams, came to life thanks to Major League Baseball. On August 12, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox gathered in Dyersville, Iowa to play a real-life Field of Dreams game. It was an evening filled with nostalgia, as Costner kicked things off during a pre-game ceremony by emerging from the cornfields. He was followed by the players, all donning throwback uniforms, in an epic nod to the film.

In the movie, Costner's character, farmer Ray Kinsella, builds a baseball diamond in the cornfields of Iowa after hearing the famous quote whispered to him. The project brings back legendary players of the past, including Shoeless Joe Jackson, who was played by Ray Liotta. Nominated for several Oscars, Field of Dreams has only continued to collect accolades as it has aged. It belongs to the National Film Registry and has landed on several AFI movie lists.

The move for the MLB to bring art to life was announced two years ago. While there was a delay due to the coronavirus, the incredible event was finally able to move forward. After a beautiful opening ceremony, which nodded to the scene in the film where players walk out of the cornfields, it was game on. And it was a spectacular game. In front of a crowd of cheering fans, the game culminated in a walk-off home run at the bottom of the ninth inning that led to a White Sox victory.

As the debut MLB game in Iowa, nothing could have been sweeter. For years, baseball and movie fans have flocked to Dyersville to see the farm where the movie was filmed. The small town, which has a population of a little over 4,000, has become synonymous with baseball. Fans, as well as former players, were thrilled to take in the evening. And, judging by the ratings, it was a hit all around. In fact, the Field of Dreams game was the highest-rated regular-season baseball game in 16 years.

It's the shot in the arm that the league needs, as ratings have flagged in recent years with Americans favoring other sports like football. The game was such a success that it appears that it will become a regular event. The MLB has already announced that we can expect another Field of Dreams game in 2022. Though the teams haven't been confirmed, there are whispers that the Chicago Cubs may be participating.

Major League Baseball honored the iconic film Field of Dreams by hosting a game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Kevin Costner, who starred in the 1989 movie, was on hand to open the game.

After Costner emerged from the cornfields, he was followed by Yankee and White Sox players.

The game was filled with nostalgia, from the old scoreboard to vintage uniforms.

The event attracted fans and former players, who flew in for the special evening.

The thrilling game ended in a walk-off home run victory for the White Sox.

Major League Baseball has already announced that they'll hold another Field of Dreams game in 2022.

h/t: [Esquire]

