Home / Crafts

Artist Sculpts Intricate Invertebrates Using a Centuries-Old Glass Technique

By Margherita Cole on May 30, 2022
Animal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony Studio

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Glass takes on undulating, delicate, and refined shapes in the hands of Nikita Drachuk. The Ukraine-based artist is the creative force behind the family-owned glassblowing studio Glass Symphony, which has been in business for three generations. Drachuk employs a technique called lampwork—in which the maker manipulates the glass with the use of a small torch—to create intricate figurines.

Instead of vases and bowls, Drachuk and her studio tackle some of the most complex creatures on the planet. Her series of octopuses, for example, capture this aquatic creature and its eight sinuous tentacles in a variety of natural poses. Brilliantly colored in reds and blues, these cephalopods look like they could slither off the table—or even across your skin.

Similarly, Glass Symphony also produces a stunning array of arachnid sculptures. Eight-legged spiders with long, spindly legs appear frozen in the midst of a creepy crawl in these miniature works of art. The delicate proportions of these statuettes are emphasized by the mix and match of different colors, with mottled blues and greens covering the legs and abdomens in gorgeous visual displays.

You can purchase available glass art via Glass Symphony's Etsy shop, and never miss an update by following them on Instagram.

Family-owned studio Glass Symphony creates exquisite hand-blown glass sculptures.

Animal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioAnimal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony Studio

Based in Ukraine, the artisans make elaborate figurines of octopi and spiders.

Animal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioAnimal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioAnimal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioAnimal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioAnimal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioAnimal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony Studio

The glass technique is called lampwork, which has been around for centuries.

Animal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioAnimal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioAnimal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony Studio

Lampwork has the maker manipulate the glass with the use of a small torch.

Animal Glass Sculptures by Glass Symphony StudioGlass Symphony: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Glass Symphony.

Related Articles:

Fun and Functional Glass Decanters Double as Elegant Animal Sculptures

Innovative Artist “Draws” With Glass on Top of Her Delicate Sculptures

Artist Creates Curled Glass Snake Figurines With Multicolored Patterns

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant Sculpture Is Made up of 70,000 Hand-Crafted Ceramic Vases
Giant Weavings Are a Mesmerizing Combination of Rainbow Hues and Touchable Textures
Handcraft Your Life-Sized Houseplants With These Step-by-Step Crochet Patterns
Pysanky: The Beautiful Tradition of Ukrainian Easter Eggs and How to Make Your Own
50 Creative Designs That Turn Ordinary Eggs Into Eggs-traordinary Art
Realistic Textile Sculptures of Hearts Are Dedicated To Forgotten Women

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn How To Crochet a Fashionably Fringy Bag in This Beginner Class on the Craft
Artist “Draws” Amazing Portraits by Weaving Thread Around Nails
Learn How Tie-Dye Can Transform Ordinary Clothes Into Colorful One-of-a-Kind Outfits
Artist Creates Curled Glass Snake Figurines With Multicolored Patterns
Artist Interlaces Colorful Woolen Yarn to Create Mesmerizing Objects
Adorable Felted Bread Sculptures Look Like Little Loaves Come To Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.