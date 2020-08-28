Home / News

Google Introduces a New Career Certificates Program That Could Land You a Great Job

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 28, 2020
Googel Headquarters

Photo: Stock Photos from SUNDRY PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Google already teaches us many things, like how to properly cut a pineapple. But beyond the everyday queries, the company is offering formal learning opportunities that can boost or even jump-start your career. It has recently announced the Google Career Certificates program that offers certifications in data analytics, project management, and user experience (UX) design. All courses are remote and flexible for working students and can be completed in about six months.

Aside from being convenient and practical, there's a revolutionary aspect to the certificates program. Google will view the short courses as equivalent to a traditional four-year degree in its own hiring process.

The company is questioning what it means to be prepared for the workforce, and what that preparation should entail. Job creation over the past decade has been concentrated in fields that demand a level of digital and IT literacy. Coursework through conventional higher learning may provide these skills, but Google wishes to create a different path. Kent Walker, Senior Vice President of Global Affairs, explains the rationale in a blog post. “College degrees are out of reach for many Americans, and you shouldn’t need a college diploma to have economic security.” In 2018, the first Google certificate was launched—the Google IT Certificate Program—and proved extremely popular.

Woman Searching Google

Photo: Stock Photos from PK STUDIO/Shutterstock

There is a philanthropic component to the program, too. Google has committed to providing 100,000 scholarships as well as hundreds of apprenticeships to further build workers' skills. Certificates will also be available through partnerships at high schools and community colleges.

Google views the expansion of its certificate program as part of America's national economic recovery. While most graduates will not get a job at Google, the job-specific training sets workers on the path towards well-paying careers. A consortium of companies has joined with Google, interested in hiring from the promising forthcoming graduates.

Some see this as a positive development in higher education—a shift away from student debt and barriers to access in the traditional university system. While there remains value in a four-year degree, questioning the necessity of a bachelor's degree opens doors to new talent and new opportunities.

Check out Google's new certificate offerings and enroll in the popular Google IT Certificate through Coursera.

h/t: [Inc., IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Google Maps Now Lets You Explore the Solar System in Detail

Google's Redesigned Amsterdam Office is Functionally Quirky

The Disney Store is Offering Magical Jobs That Allow You to Work From Home

This List of Job Opportunities for Creatives Can Help Combat Mass Unemployment

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn How to Draw a Tiger in This Step-by-Step Tutorial
Are You an Artist Looking to Sell on Shopify? Here’s How to Get Started
Learn How to Draw Three Types of Trees: Oak, Pine, and Palm
10 Essential Art History Books for Beginners
New Zealand Achieves 100 Days Without Coronavirus Transmission
Florence Safely Serves People Through 17th-Century “Wine Windows” Used During the Plague

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Notre-Dame’s Famed Organ Will Undergo a Four-Year Restoration
15+ YouTube Channels to Teach You How to Paint for Free
Learn How to Draw an African Elephant in 7 Simple Steps
My Modern Met is Searching for Merch Designers
5 Tips to Help You Organize Your Art Studio Into a Creative Haven
Paris Transforms River Seine Into a Floating Cinema for Social Distancing Fun

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.