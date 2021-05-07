Home / Funny

Teenager Accidentally Moves Into Senior Living Complex, But Now Loves Her New Neighborhood

By Emma Taggart on May 7, 2021
Teenager Accidentally Moves into Retirement Community TikTok

No matter how much you do your research, there’s always a certain level of uncertainty about moving to a new neighborhood. This couldn't be more true for 19-year-old Madison Kohout—she never expected to find herself living in the community she accidentally ended up in. When she was moving from Oklahoma to Arkansas, she was searching for an affordable two-bedroom apartment to call home. She came across a listing for $350 a month and immediately signed the contract without visiting it in person. When she moved in days later, she discovered her neighbors were all over 65 years old. She soon realized that she had moved into a senior living complex.

“The first week of moving here was crazy!” Kohout revealed. “I was busy with finding a job and setting up my apartment, I didn’t even notice! I thought it was a bit weird that all of my neighbors were significantly older than me.” While she was exploring her new surroundings, the teenager came across a sign that said “Senior Living Apartments.” Once she saw the sign, everything became clear. She says, “I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I can’t believe I did this.’”

Even though the apartments are designed for seniors, they were advertised as “equal opportunity housing,” meaning they do not discriminate based on age. Therefore, Kohout was able to move in without question. Luckily, she saw the funny side, and posted a now-viral video about the mix-up on TikTok. She’s since been sharing more videos about what life is like living among senior citizens, and it’s been more positive than she could have imagined.

According to Kohout, her new neighborhood is nice and quiet, since her neighbors are always sleeping by the time she gets home. The teenager also claims she can play music as loud as she likes, since some of her neighbors are hard of hearing. Kohout also reports that she’s been warmly welcomed by the other residents, and some of them have even invited her over for dinner and left snacks at her door. Kohout says, “It’s like having extra sets of grandparents.”

Check out Kohout's TikTok videos below and follow her for more updates on her life. If you ask us, her new neighborhood seems to be pretty great!

19-year-old Madison Kohout accidentally moved into a senior living complex.

@itsme.madiiiithis is not even a joke LMAO ##fyp ##WidenTheScreen ##seniorcitizens ##apartment ##moving ##outofstate ##oof ##reallife♬ original sound – Lauren Wisken


Despite the blunder, she feels totally at home in her new neighborhood.

@itsme.madiiiiReply to @2020broughtmehere I am a bit dramatic LOL but in all honesty I am SO blessed, I really do love it here ##fyp ##moving ##apartment ##seniorcit♬ The Office – The Hyphenate

@itsme.madiiiiReply to @spottedbear UPDATE ON THE APARTMENT!! DAY IN THE LIFE! ##fyp ##WidenTheScreen ##apartment ##moved ##seniorcitizens ##life ##comedy♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street

@itsme.madiiiitruth ##fyp ##OneStepCloser ##moving ##apartment ##seniorcitizens ##WidenTheScreen ##facts ##comedy ##reallife ##circus♬ Circus – Britney Spears

@itsme.madiiiijust out here living my best life with my extra sets of grandparents ##fyp ##realslimshady ##MakeMomEpic ##seniorcitizens ##seniorliving♬ the real slim shady – favsoundds

Madison Kohout: TikTok
h/t: [Toronto Sun]

Related Articles:

Senior Citizens Recreate Iconic Music Album Covers While in Quarantine

Senior Citizens Recreate Works of Art While in COVID-19 Quarantine

Senior Citizens Reveal What Tattoos Look Like on Aging Skin

House Stuck in Tree Outside Senior Citizens’ Clubhouse

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Creative Cosplayer Crafts Hilariously “Low Cost” Costumes That Are Brilliant
Funny Guy Photoshops Himself Onto His Fridge’s Screen To Make It Look Like He’s Stuck Inside
Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Two Determined Dachshunds Help “Free” the Huge Ship That Was Stuck in the Suez Canal
Musician Soundtracks His Mom’s Life by Adding Silly Trombone Tunes to Her Chores
Container Ship That Was the Blocking Suez Canal Stays Stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Lawyer Accidentally Shows Up To Virtual Court With Kitten Filter On
20+ Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Inspired by His Iconic Appearance at the Inauguration
75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile
Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles
Boston Dynamics Robots Celebrate New Year With Choreographed Dance to “Do You Love Me?”
Mom Shares Funny Photo of How Her Toddler Half-Decorated a Christmas Tree

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.