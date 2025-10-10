Peel and Stick Your Way to a Masterpiece With These Paint-By-Sticker Books

You’ve heard of paint-by-number, but what about paint-by-sticker? The Hachette Book Group’s Paint by Stickers series invites you to complete iconic works of art by just peeling and sticking your way to them. That’s right—a beloved childhood activity of covering a page in lustrous stickers is back with a grown-up twist. If you’re a fan of adult coloring books, you’ll love this spin on an analog activity that is both calming and keeps you from scrolling on your phone.

My Modern Met Store has two Paint by Sticker books available. One is titled Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces and features 12 must-know works, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai. The other book is Paint by Sticker: Works of Art. It also includes 12 works of art for you to complete, like Gustav Klimt’s glittering The Kiss and Van Gogh’s enduring Starry Night.

Each book is completed in the same way. You simply peel the provided sticker palette and match its number with the corresponding number of the design. While there’s a lot of sticking, you aren't doing it from scratch. The pieces are partially printed with the original work of art, and you are adding the decal accents. In the case of Starry Night, for instance, that means swirling stickers and illuminated stars. The Mona Lisa, by contrast, has larger-sized stickers to help you recreate the figure’s entire bust.

Want to display your handiwork? Hachette thought of that, too; each cardstock page has perforated edges, making it easy to remove from the book and admire anytime. Pick up your copies of the Paint by Stickers series at My Modern Met Store.

