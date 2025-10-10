Home / Store

Peel and Stick Your Way to a Masterpiece With These Paint-By-Sticker Books

By Sara Barnes on October 10, 2025

Paint by Sticker Book

You’ve heard of paint-by-number, but what about paint-by-sticker? The Hachette Book Group’s Paint by Stickers series invites you to complete iconic works of art by just peeling and sticking your way to them. That’s right—a beloved childhood activity of covering a page in lustrous stickers is back with a grown-up twist. If you’re a fan of adult coloring books, you’ll love this spin on an analog activity that is both calming and keeps you from scrolling on your phone.

My Modern Met Store has two Paint by Sticker books available. One is titled Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces and features 12 must-know works, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai. The other book is Paint by Sticker: Works of Art. It also includes 12 works of art for you to complete, like Gustav Klimt’s glittering The Kiss and Van Gogh’s enduring Starry Night.

Each book is completed in the same way. You simply peel the provided sticker palette and match its number with the corresponding number of the design. While there’s a lot of sticking, you aren't doing it from scratch. The pieces are partially printed with the original work of art, and you are adding the decal accents. In the case of Starry Night, for instance, that means swirling stickers and illuminated stars. The Mona Lisa, by contrast, has larger-sized stickers to help you recreate the figure’s entire bust.

Want to display your handiwork? Hachette thought of that, too; each cardstock page has perforated edges, making it easy to remove from the book and admire anytime. Pick up your copies of the Paint by Stickers series at My Modern Met Store.

You've heard of paint-by-number, but what about paint-by-sticker?

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

Regular Price: $16.99 | Member Price: $14.44

The Hachette Book Group’s Paint by Stickers series invites you to complete iconic works of art by just peeling and sticking your way to them.

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

My Modern Met Store has two Paint by Sticker books available.

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

One is titled Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces and features 12 must-know works.

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

Paint by Sticker: Masterpieces

 

The other book is Paint by Sticker: Works of Art. It also includes 12 works of art for you to complete.

Paint by Sticker: Works of Art

Regular Price: $16.99 | Member Price: $14.44

Each book is completed in the same way.

Paint by Sticker: Works of Art

You simply peel the provided sticker palette and match its number with the corresponding number of the design.

Paint by Sticker: Works of Art

Paint by Sticker: Works of Art

Paint by Sticker: Works of Art

Paint by Sticker: Works of Art

 

Pick up your copies of the Paint by Stickers series at My Modern Met Store.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
