These Portable Watercolor Sets Are the Same Size as Your Smartphone

By Margherita Cole on July 11, 2023
Viviva Autumn Colorsheets

Whether you're a new artist or a seasoned painter, watercolors are a versatile and fun medium to work with. Most of the time, you will see these paints available in the form of tubes or pans. Well, Viviva Colors is giving creatives more options with its line of innovative art supplies that are both portable and sustainable.

Viviva Original Colorsheets is their flagship product, featuring 16 colors in the form of a booklet. Once you open it, you're greeted by an array of colors ranging from greens and blues to reds and even black. Each sheet is made of a supersaturated layer of pigment that’s deposited on the paper. To get started, simply wet your brush, run it over the chosen color, and start painting your next great masterpiece.

Viviva Colors has expanded on this original idea with more booklets featuring all-new color palettes. The Viviva Fall Set, for instance, has 16 warm hues inspired by the autumn season. Similarly, the Viviva Spring Set resembles an abundant garden with shades ranging from floral reds to leafy greens and deep blues. Recently, the brand has even added compact pan sets to its collection in the original color palette as well as the spring version.

