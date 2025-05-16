Home / Store

These Playful Products Will Spark Your Creativity To Get You Started Creating

By Sara Barnes on May 16, 2025

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Sometimes you want to be creative but need something to light the spark. A book, a kit, or even a creative-adjacent item can often do the trick. By providing the time or space to exercise your imagination, you’ll be on your way to more creative endeavors. To help, look to My Modern Met Store where we have a bevy of fun products that will do just that.

Banish artistic boredom with the beloved 642 Things to Draw sketchbook, or compose tinkling tunes with the Make Your Own Music Box Kit. Want to get crafty? We've got a kit with everything you need to embroider an adorable kangaroo. You'll be hopping for joy when you finish it!

Maybe you don’t feel like making anything, but want to give your mind time to wander. After all, our brains often do their best (and most creative) work when that happens. In that case, try a puzzle. Nervous System has a mesmerizing Marbling Infinity Puzzle that features intricately crafted wooden pieces you can reconfigure in endless ways. It'll give you plenty of time to come up with your next creative breakthrough.

Scroll down for more products that will spark your creativity.

Looking for a creative spark? Check out these products that will help exercise your imagination.

 

642 Things to Draw

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $16.95 | Member Price: $14.41

 

Make Your Own Music Box Kit

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $27.50 | Member Price: $23.38

 

Kangaroo Embroidery Kit

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $22 | Member Price: $18.70

 

Medium Marbling Infinity Puzzle

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $65 | Member Price: $55.25

 

‘Naranjas' 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $16.99 | Member Price: $14.44

 

Drawing Stitches Sampler

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

 

‘Cubebot' Multicolored Wood

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $28 | Member Price: $23.80

 

Moon Chalk – Color Set

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $34 | Member Price: $28.90

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Paper Models

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $29.99 | Member Price: $25.49

 

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $15.95 | Member Price: $13.56

 

Art Genius Playing Cards

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

A6 Travel Paint Kit

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $45 | Member Price: $38.25

 

Helicone Kinetic Toy

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $74.95 | Member Price: $63.71

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
