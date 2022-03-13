Home / Art History

Explore and Download Over 220,000 Traditional Japanese Woodblock Prints

By Madeleine Muzdakis on March 13, 2022
ukiyo-e prints

“Actors Arashi Kitsusaburô (R) and Sawamura Kunitarô (L),” Ukiyo-e print by Gigado Ashiyuki, 1828. (Photo: MFA via ukiyo-e.org)

Japan has a rich and colorful artistic history. In the late 17th century, woodblock printing became a popular medium of artistic expression. Known as ukiyo-e—meaning pictures of the floating world—these stunning prints are produced by carving an illustration into a block of wood, making an impression with ink, and painstakingly hand-painting color details. Ukiyo-e works depict famous scenes from literature and theater, as well as lovely landscapes and other subjects. You can explore and download over 220,000 prints from across the genre's long history thanks to the site Ukiyo-e Search.

Many thousands of prints were produced and widely distributed by publishers. The peak production of ukiyo-e was in the 19th century, but Japanese artists still use the historic technique to create contemporary pieces. Ukiyo-e Search has a helpful breakdown by period and artist. Each of the 223,128 (and counting) works is free to download. The site is also useful for art historians, who can track prints and find long-lost copies.

Other collections are also virtually explorable. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has digitized and made available hundreds of beautiful illustrated Japanese books. These works include artwork by Utamaro, Hokusai, and Hiroshige—each famous woodblock artists. The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam also offers its collection of woodblock prints online. The famous artist left behind a vast collection of Japanese art that inspired his own work. You can poke around all of these collections to find your favorite works of art and learn more about Japanese art history in the process.

You can explore and download over 220,000 prints from across the history of ukiyo-e online.

Japanese Woodblock Prints

“The Syllable Sa: Yokogawa Kanpei Fujiwara no Munetoshi,” from the series “The Story of the Faithful Samurai in The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Chûshin gishi meimei den),” by Utagawa Yoshitora, 1864. (Photo: MFA via ukiyo-e.org)

The Japanese woodblock printmaking tradition peaked in the 19th century but traditional techniques are still used by artists today.

Ukiyo-e Japanese Woodblock Prints to Download

“Kawasaki: The Village of Namamugi on the Tsurumi River, no. 3,” from the series “Collection of Illustrations of Famous Places near the Fifty-Three Stations [Along the Tōkaidō],” by Utagawa Hiroshige, 1858. (Photo: Van Gogh Museum)

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

Letterpress Printing: From Its Beginnings to the Artisan Revival Going on Today

Download 1,000+ Japanese Woodblock Prints by Edo-Era Master Hiroshige

10 Facts About Utagawa Hiroshige: The Last Great Master of Japanese Woodblock Printing

10 Print Artists That Will Inspire You to Try Silk Screen Printing at Home

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Exploring the Vision and Diverse Styles of Post-Impressionism Pioneers
20 Revolutionary Art Movements That Have Shaped Our Visual History
Why Avant-Garde Artist Man Ray Was an Important Link Between Two Famous Art Movements
Kintsugi: The Centuries-Old Art of Repairing Broken Pottery with Gold
The History of Camera Obscura and How It Was Used as a Tool to Create Art in Perfect Perspective
18 Famous French Painters Every Art Lover Should Know About

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

30 Famous Paintings From Western Art History Any Art Lover Should Know
Here’s Where 20 of Art History’s Most Famous Masterpieces Are Located Right Now
Artworks of Ukrainian Folk Artist Maria Prymachenko Reportedly Burned During Russian Invasion
The History and Mystery of ‘Las Meninas’ by Diego Velázquez
What is Fresco Art? Exploring the Ancient Technique of Painting on Plaster
How Neoclassicism Rejected Rococo by Reviving Classical Ideas in the 18th Century

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.