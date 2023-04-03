Home / Inspiring / Good News

106-Year-Old Indigenous Filipino Tattoo Artist Becomes Vogue’s Oldest Cover Model

By Sara Barnes on April 3, 2023

 

The Vogue Philippines magazine has revealed the cover of its April 2023 beauty issue, and it's a record-breaking one. The front of the magazine features 106-year-old Indigenous Kalinga mambabatok (traditional tattooist) Apo Whang-Od, whose appearance makes her the oldest person to ever appear on any cover of Vogue.

Whang-Od (who also goes by Maria Oggay) is helping to keep the ancient Kalinga tradition of hand-tapped body art alive. She’s been tattooing since she was 16 years old, having started under the mentorship of her father. Her apprenticeship was a significant moment for women in her culture; previously, men were the only ones who could learn to mix the pine-soot ink and apply the by-hand designs.

For decades, Whang-Od performed tattoos just within her community. She traveled to villages that were both near and far, imprinting sacred symbols using a thorn from a pomelo tree, a foot-long bamboo stick, coal, and water. (The thorn and stick tap the ink deep into the skin, making the designs permanent.)

Things have changed for Whang-Od in the past 15 years. Her fame in the tattooing community grew beyond her remote village of Buscalan. Though it’s a major trek to get there—it’s a 12-hour drive from Manila and a 40-minute walk through rice terraces—people now come from around the world to get a tattoo from her.

According to Kalinga, the mambabatok tradition can only be passed down to blood relatives. Whang-Od never had any children of her own, so she trained her grand-niece, Grace Palicas, starting from when she was 10 years old. Now 26 years old, Palicas has a tattooing practice of her own along with her 23-year-old cousin Elyang Wigan. Together, they ensure that mambabatok will live on, just as Whang-Od has.

Vogue Philippines has revealed the cover of its April 2023 beauty issue, and it's a record-breaking one.

 

The cover features 106-year-old Indigenous Kalinga mambabatok (traditional tattooist) Apo Whang-Od, who is now the oldest person to ever appear on any cover of Vogue.

 

Meet Whang-Od and her grand-niece, Grace Palicas, in the video below.

 

Vogue Philippines: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Irezumi: Exploring the Ancient Techniques and Evolution of Traditional Japanese Tattoos

Portraits of People Whose Traditional Māori Tattoos Disappear in Wet Plate Photos

How Polynesian Tribal Tattoos Played a Major Role in the Blackwork Tattoos You See Today

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Related Articles

Boy Gifts His Dad a Shirt He Sewed Himself and the Heartwarming Reaction Has Gone Viral
Iowa Player Caitlin Clark Registers the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History
Jeremy Renner Thanks 10-Year-Old Daughter for Healing Him
10-Year-Old Boy Gets Colorblind Glasses for His Birthday and Has the Most Wholesome Reaction
People Are Sharing Relationship “Green Flags” That Are Positive Ways to Form Healthy Bonds
Minnesota Governor Signs Law To Provide Free School Meals to All Its Students

