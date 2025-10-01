Home / Inspiring

Chinese Student Befriends Elderly Londoner and Takes Care of Him for the Rest of His Life

By Regina Sienra on October 1, 2025

They say you can’t choose your family, but you can choose your friends. In some unique cases, though, you can find friendship in unexpected places and they can become like family. In 1999, a young man named Song Yang had recently arrived in London as a student. Having recently traveled from Zhengzhou, China, the then 19-year-old found himself alone and in a foreign country for the first time in his life. But a chance encounter would soon change everything for him.

On a subway ride home from Thames Valley University, where he was pursuing a degree in business management, he spotted an older gentleman having issues with heavy luggage. “He was elderly and had difficulty getting about, so I came over to give him a hand,” Song told China.org.cn. The older man was 66-year-old Johann “Hans” Hodel, a Swiss retiree with no relatives or friends of his own, who never married either.

To thank Song for his help, Hodel offered to show him around London and invited him over for a meal at his house, which happened to be close to Song’s university. Upon arriving, the young man was appalled to see Hodel’s house was a mess. Song offered to cook and clean up the place. Happy with the results, the senior came up with a deal: Song could stay with him for free if he kept the house tidy. Song happily agreed, earning him his first friend in the UK. “We helped each other. Hans helped me to adapt to the local way of life,” Song said.

Hodel showed his generosity in both small and big ways. “Sometimes my friends from China visited me and Hans would offer his bedroom to the guests and sleep on the sofa,” Song shared. When he was in a road accident, Hodel rushed to the hospital to be by his side until he got better, and later helped him file a lawsuit and get compensation. “You look after me now, and I will look after you, too,” Song promised.

In 2007, the young man finished his degree and returned to China, but first asked a friend to look after Hodel. Unfortunately, the senior fell ill, developing a dangerous femoral head necrosis that needed surgery as soon as possible. Realizing it would take months for Hodel to get the help he needed, and there would be no one to take care of him afterwards, Song returned to London for Hodel and took him to China, where he was admitted to a local hospital where Song’s family covered all of his expenses.

Hodel settled in China, developing a bond with Song’s wife and son, whom he taught English to—he later offered his services as an English teacher to the kids in the community as well. Both men spent some of their free time together, watching TV and discussing the news. Sadly, Hodel passed away in 2013, but the help he offered a lonely student all those years ago marked Song and those who loved him forever.

“Hans’ sudden death made me fall into a deep sorrow,” Song said at the funeral, which was attended by representatives from the Swiss Embassy in China, as well as Song’s family and friends. “It seems that our happy fate has been to meet each other in times of difficulty. Hans helped me and looked after me. In return, I am responsible for taking care of him too. He was like a meteor flashing across in my life. I will always remember him.”

In 1999, a young man named Song Yang arrived in London as a student. A chance encounter would soon give him a friend for life—a senior man named Johann “Hans” Hodel.

Sources: They've been firm friends through thick and thin; Repaying kindness — a 14-year story of great devotion; Asian Feed on Instagram

Related Articles:

Unlikely Friendship Between a Minnesota Woman and a Sunfish Enters Its Ninth Year

Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong Share Hotel Room Dance Party, Showing Their 20-Year Friendship

Four Best Friends Create the Ultimate “Friendhood” After Moving Into Houses on the Same Street

Four Friends Reunite To Recreate Photo Taken at Their First Vacation Together 50 Years Ago

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Free School Under a Bridge in India Provides No-Cost Education to Children in Need
Retired Accountant Fulfills Lifelong Dream of Joining the LSU Marching Band
This Freediver Held His Breath For Over 29 Minutes Underwater, Shattering World Record
102-Year-Old Man Becomes the Oldest Person to Ever Summit Mount Fuji
Teacher Imagines Her Students in Grown up in Their Dream Careers, and Their Reactions Are Priceless
Community Rallies Around Girl After People Didn’t Show up to Her Quinceañera Party

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bedbound 23-Year-Old Living With Chronic Illness Is Making Music People Love [Interview]
Devoted Teacher Brought Laptop to ER To Finalize Grades Hours Before Passing Away
Dad Gets Tattoo To Match Son’s Surgery Scar After Life-Saving Heart Operation
13-Year-Old Honored in TIME’s First-Ever ‘Girl of the Year’ for Invention Helping Unhoused People
Italian Police Show up To Cook a Warm Meal for an Elderly Woman Experiencing Loneliness
Martial Arts Expert Shares Easy and Clever De-Escalation Tactics To Prevent Fights

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.