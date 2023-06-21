Home / Entertainment / Movies

Harrison Ford Fights Back Tears After Interviewer Thanks Him for 40 Years of ‘Indiana Jones’

By Regina Sienra on June 21, 2023
Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is known for playing no-nonsense, hard-faced action heroes in film sagas such as Indiana Jones and Star Wars. Off-screen, the actor himself is known for sharing an equally measured personality. That's why it almost came as a surprise when he nearly broke down during a recent interview with BBC Radio 1. The 80-year-old actor was talking about his latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, when a message from interviewer Ali Plumb pulled on Ford's heartstrings.

When asked about the legacy of Indiana Jones and why it meant so much to many people going into the fifth and final movie, Ford selflessly attributes it to “the talents of screenwriters and directors and actors that have poured their hearts and souls into it.” The actor went on to share his admiration for the saga's mixture of adventure, humor, and heart. “This last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life,” he says. “It was especially compelling to me, because I am of that age, and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they spent 40 years with.”

Before the interview wraps up, Plumb takes a moment to thank Ford for his work. “Can I just say, on behalf of all the fans, thank you,” the interviewer tells the actor. “It's been such an adventure. We love you so much.” As Ford begins to look moved, Plumb adds, “I don't mean to make you blush or anything, but you mean the world to us, and thank you. Thats all I had to say.”

Ford is deeply touched, and he fights back tears as he looks for the words to reply to Plumb. “And I must say to you, thank you, sincerely. It means the world to me.”

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny release cycle has been full of heartfelt tributes to Ford. The star was also moved to tears during the film's premiere at Cannes. While cast and crew in the audience were touched by the round of applause after the screening, it was Indy himself, who was fighting back tears as he got the biggest cheers of the night.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will open in theaters on June 30, 2023. But the legacy of the great adventurer will live on beyond the silver screen, as a new Indiana Jones series is being developed for Disney+.

Harrison Ford was talking about his latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, when a message from interviewer Ali Plumb almost moved him to tears.

Harrison Ford

“Can I just say, on behalf of all the fans, thank you. It's been such an adventure. We love you so much.”

Harrison Ford previously got teary-eyed as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, his final outing as Indiana Jones, got a five-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere.

h/t: [Upworthy]

