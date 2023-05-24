Harrison Ford Has the Perfect Reply to Being Called “Hot” at 80 Years Old

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga was given a standing ovation at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. After holding an important place in American cinema for four decades, the new movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is sure to be a bittersweet farewell to the archeology professor. And while actor Harrison Ford is an impressive 80 years old in the last adventure, he has not lost any of his charms. One reporter made sure to remind him of this fact in a recent interview.

Ford was receiving questions alongside his co-star Mads Mikkelsen and director James Mangold at the Cannes Film Festival when an unnamed reporter spoke out. “Look, I still think you're very hot,” she began, sending the room into fits of laughter. Ford remained silent, looking very taken aback as the reporter continued. “We were stunned to see you take your shirt off in the second scene, and you've still got it. How do you keep fit? And can you ride a horse?”

At first, Ford seemed a bit thrown about what to say. But he eventually formed an answer to the horse question, saying, “Yeah, I can ride a horse—if they let me.” Mikkelson and Mangold exchanged some banter with the A-lister about how he keeps in shape. Ford finally delivered a measured witty response. “Look, I've been blessed with this body,” he said, inspiring a new round of laughter. “Thanks for noticing.” Whatever his secret is, it seems like everyone agrees that the actor still turns plenty of heads at 80 years old.

A reporter at the Cannes Film Festival asked Harrison Ford, 80, how he keeps fit at his age.

h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Twitter.

Related Articles:

Harrison Ford Is Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation During ‘Indiana Jones’ Premiere at Cannes

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Have an Emotional ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion at the Oscars

Harrison Ford Reunites With ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Ke Huy Quan After 38 Years