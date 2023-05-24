Home / Entertainment

Harrison Ford Has the Perfect Reply to Being Called “Hot” at 80 Years Old

By Margherita Cole on May 24, 2023
Harrison Ford Has Perfect Reply to Being Called Hot

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga was given a standing ovation at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. After holding an important place in American cinema for four decades, the new movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is sure to be a bittersweet farewell to the archeology professor. And while actor Harrison Ford is an impressive 80 years old in the last adventure, he has not lost any of his charms. One reporter made sure to remind him of this fact in a recent interview.

Ford was receiving questions alongside his co-star Mads Mikkelsen and director James Mangold at the Cannes Film Festival when an unnamed reporter spoke out. “Look, I still think you're very hot,” she began, sending the room into fits of laughter. Ford remained silent, looking very taken aback as the reporter continued. “We were stunned to see you take your shirt off in the second scene, and you've still got it. How do you keep fit? And can you ride a horse?”

At first, Ford seemed a bit thrown about what to say. But he eventually formed an answer to the horse question, saying, “Yeah, I can ride a horse—if they let me.” Mikkelson and Mangold exchanged some banter with the A-lister about how he keeps in shape. Ford finally delivered a measured witty response. “Look, I've been blessed with this body,” he said, inspiring a new round of laughter. “Thanks for noticing.” Whatever his secret is, it seems like everyone agrees that the actor still turns plenty of heads at 80 years old.

A reporter at the Cannes Film Festival asked Harrison Ford, 80, how he keeps fit at his age.

h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Twitter.

Related Articles:

Harrison Ford Is Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation During ‘Indiana Jones’ Premiere at Cannes

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Have an Emotional ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion at the Oscars

Harrison Ford Reunites With ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Ke Huy Quan After 38 Years

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Justin Timberlake Gives Funny Response to Someone Saying “Your Girlfriend Looks Like Jessica Biel”
Listen to This English Accent Coach Do One Phrase in 20 Different Accents
Bear Wakes Up From Long Nap Looking Hilariously Disheveled
Robert Irwin Shares the Joys of “Uncle Life” Alongside Niece in Adorable Selfie
Deceased Mom Becomes Posthumous Celebrity After Her Kids Publish Her Witty First-Person Obituary
Kids Send Letters of Encouragement to Writers on the Picket Lines During WGA Strike

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mystery Behind 500 Pounds of Pasta Dumped by a New Jersey River Is Finally Solved
Best Signs From the Writers Guild of America Strike Show How Creative They Are With Words
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Celebrate the Promotion of Their Soccer Team Wrexham AFC
Artist Reimagines the Infamous Met Gala Cockroach Dressed as a Fabulous Attendee
Lizzo Dazzled the 2023 Met Gala With a Surprise Performance
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate 35 Years of Marriage Together

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.