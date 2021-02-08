Home / Resources

12 Best Love Quotes From Literature, Poetry, and Pop Culture

By Madeleine Muzdakis on February 8, 2021
Valentines' Day Quotes

Valentine's Day is swiftly approaching and many of us will be searching for the words to express just how much we love the people in our lives. Sending a valentine to a lover is a centuries-old tradition. In the 19th century, lovelorn Victorians sent intricate, expandable paper creations. Today, options for sweet notes abound. On Etsy you will find adorable puns and sweet cats dancing across cards made by independent artists. But what should you write in these cute cards? An eloquent love quote is a great place to start. Luckily, we have compiled a list of powerful lines to get you started.

These quotes—from authors, poets, and songwriters—are some of the best expressions of love ever written. You can also further immortalize them with beautiful gifts. Present your beloved with a heartfelt Rumi quote as a beautiful print, or this mug with the immortal words of Mr. Darcy that will keep their tea and their heart warm. As sweet as these gifts, quotes, and words are—they are just the beginning. The true icing on the cake of any Valentine's Day gift are the words you write from the heart.

Read on for our curated list of the most romantic love quotes to express your feelings this Valentine's Day.

“Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night.”
―Romeo in Romeo & Juliet (1597) by William Shakespeare

“In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.”
― Mr. Darcy in Pride And Prejudice (1813) by Jane Austen

“There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.”
On Reading and Writing by Friedrich Nietzsche

“Lovers don't finally meet somewhere./ They're in each other all along.”
Poem 1246 by Rumi

“Love is anterior to life, posterior to death, initial of creation, and the exponent of breath.”
The Complete Poems of Emily Dickinson by Emily Dickinson

“It's enough for me to be sure that you and I exist at this moment.”
One Hundred Years of Solitude (1967) by Gabriel García Márquez

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.”
— Aristotle

“When I met my wife, it was so clear. I just knew. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home, only to no home I'd ever known. I was just taking her hand to help her out of a cab. And it was like… magic.”
— Sam, played by Tom Hanks in Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

“Have I told you lately that I love you. / Have I told you there's no one else above you.”
Have I Told You Lately (1989) by Van Morrison

“I am grateful to have been loved and to be loved now and to be able to love, because that liberates. Love liberates. It doesn't just hold—that's ego. Love liberates. It doesn't bind.”
— Maya Angelou

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.”
— Lao Tzu

“I ask you to pass through life at my side—to be my second self, and best earthly companion.”
— Mr. Rochester, Jane Eyre (1847) by Charlotte Brontë

