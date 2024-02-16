Home / Store

These “Fantastic Five” Artist Action Figures Celebrate Creative Superheroes of Art History

By Pinar Noorata on February 16, 2024

Artist Action Figures by Today Is Art Day

Marvel Studios may have just announced a new rendition of The Fantastic Four, but these comic book characters are not the only types of heroes that exist. Art history is filled with creative champions who have saved the world with their visionary work and ideas. They may not fight crime in the traditional sense, but some might argue that it's a crime to be bland and boring. And artists like Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo are certainly neither of those things.

So, it makes perfect sense that these captains of creativity have their own action figures. Thankfully, David Beaulieu of ​Today Is Art Day​ is paying homage to the greats in a series of fun figurines. Even better: My Modern Met Store has many of them in stock! Though the collection has been growing over the years to include more artistic icons, there are five in particular that are must-haves. We've unofficially dubbed them “The Fantastic Five.”

This great group of prolific protagonists includes Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Leonardo da Vinci, Salvador Dalí, and Claude Monet. Each artist action figure stands 5 inches tall and comes with a list of accessories and special features specific to the artist. Van Gogh has a removable ear, Kahlo has a detachable surreal heart, da Vinci glows in the dark, Dalí has a melting clock, and Monet changes color in water. In addition to this “Fantastic Five,” My Modern Met Store also has a René Magritte action figure with a scented giant green apple covering the figures face.

Scroll down to see all of the artist action figures, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you’re ready to check out.

Today Is Art Day makes art history a lot more fun with its line of artist action figures. Check out the “Fantastic 5” of art heroes.

 

Vincent van GoghAction Figure

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

Leonardo da Vinci Action Figure

 

Salvador Dalí Action Figure

 

Claude Monet Action Figure

 

And as an added bonus, there's even a René Magritte figurine.

 

René Magritte Action Figure

 

Shop all of Today Is Art Day's artist action figures at My Modern Met Store!

 

Related Articles:

Keep Your Keys Cute and Stylish With These Iconic Keychains

Piece This Puzzle Together and Grow Your Own Visual Garden

25 Gifts Under $25 That Are Thoughtfully Creative Without Breaking the Bank

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Pinar

Pinar Noorata is the Managing Editor at My Modern Met. She is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Brooklyn, NY. She earned her BA in Film and Media Studies from CUNY Hunter College and is an alumni of the Center for Arts Education’s Career Development Program in NYC. She has worked at major TV, film, and publishing companies as well as other independent media businesses. When she isn’t writing, editing, or creating videos herself, Pinar enjoys watching movies, reading, crafting, drawing, and volunteering at her local animal shelter.
Read all posts from Pinar
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Add Creative Gifts to Your Romantic Plans for the Love of Your Life
Keep Your Keys Cute and Stylish With These Iconic Keychains
Piece This Puzzle Together and Grow Your Own Visual Garden
This Beautiful Poster Will Put Your Knowledge of Jazz Music to the Test
Add a Bit of Sparkle to Your Paintings With This Metallic Watercolor Set
This Portable Painting Kit Has Everything You Need To Make Art On the Go

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarves To Stay Stylish During Winter
Embrace Your Wild Side With These Temporary Tattoos of Dogs and Cats
25 Gifts Under $25 That Are Thoughtfully Creative Without Breaking the Bank
These Playful Socks Inspired by Famous Musicians Will Put Some Pep in Your Step
27 Creative Gifts For People Who Love Math and Science
Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.