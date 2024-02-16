These “Fantastic Five” Artist Action Figures Celebrate Creative Superheroes of Art History

Marvel Studios may have just announced a new rendition of The Fantastic Four, but these comic book characters are not the only types of heroes that exist. Art history is filled with creative champions who have saved the world with their visionary work and ideas. They may not fight crime in the traditional sense, but some might argue that it's a crime to be bland and boring. And artists like Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo are certainly neither of those things.

So, it makes perfect sense that these captains of creativity have their own action figures. Thankfully, David Beaulieu of ​Today Is Art Day​ is paying homage to the greats in a series of fun figurines. Even better: My Modern Met Store has many of them in stock! Though the collection has been growing over the years to include more artistic icons, there are five in particular that are must-haves. We've unofficially dubbed them “The Fantastic Five.”

This great group of prolific protagonists includes Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Leonardo da Vinci, Salvador Dalí, and Claude Monet. Each artist action figure stands 5 inches tall and comes with a list of accessories and special features specific to the artist. Van Gogh has a removable ear, Kahlo has a detachable surreal heart, da Vinci glows in the dark, Dalí has a melting clock, and Monet changes color in water. In addition to this “Fantastic Five,” My Modern Met Store also has a René Magritte action figure with a scented giant green apple covering the figures face.

Today Is Art Day makes art history a lot more fun with its line of artist action figures. Check out the “Fantastic 5” of art heroes.

