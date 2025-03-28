Home / Store

Spring Into Art-Making With These Innovative Watercolor Palletes

By Sara Barnes on March 28, 2025

Viviva Colors Colorsheet

One of the best ways to celebrate the seasons is through art. Spring has sprung, and what better way to commemorate this time of year than with watercolor paintings? After all, bears aren’t the only ones that hibernate for the winter. Many of us do, too. As we reemerge from the cozy couches and enjoy the sunnier days and budding blooms, it’s time to replenish your painting stash. For that, look no further than the innovative art supplies of Viviva Colors.

Viviva Colors is best known for its pioneering Colorsheets, which are watercolor sets packaged as small flip booklets. The portable palettes are perfect as you search for your favorite flowers to paint. Each sheet is made of a supersaturated pigment layer deposited on the paper. To get started, run a wet brush over the color, place the brush on the paper, and watch your beautiful blooms appear.

Colorsheets are just one of Viviva Colors’ offerings. To enhance your art-on-the-go experience, the company has developed a compact travel paint kit. It features a folio-style case that holds a sketchpad and a single Colorsheet set, along with space for drawing and painting utensils.

Get set up for spring art when you visit My Modern Met Store. There, you’ll find more Viviva Colors and innovative art supplies.

Ready to emerge from your winter hibernation? These innovative watercolor supplies from Viviva Colors are perfect for on-the-go painting.

 

See the entire Viviva Colors collection at My Modern Met Store.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
