Spring Into Art-Making With These Innovative Watercolor Palletes

One of the best ways to celebrate the seasons is through art. Spring has sprung, and what better way to commemorate this time of year than with watercolor paintings? After all, bears aren’t the only ones that hibernate for the winter. Many of us do, too. As we reemerge from the cozy couches and enjoy the sunnier days and budding blooms, it’s time to replenish your painting stash. For that, look no further than the innovative art supplies of Viviva Colors.

Viviva Colors is best known for its pioneering Colorsheets, which are watercolor sets packaged as small flip booklets. The portable palettes are perfect as you search for your favorite flowers to paint. Each sheet is made of a supersaturated pigment layer deposited on the paper. To get started, run a wet brush over the color, place the brush on the paper, and watch your beautiful blooms appear.

Colorsheets are just one of Viviva Colors’ offerings. To enhance your art-on-the-go experience, the company has developed a compact travel paint kit. It features a folio-style case that holds a sketchpad and a single Colorsheet set, along with space for drawing and painting utensils.

Get set up for spring art when you visit My Modern Met Store. There, you’ll find more Viviva Colors and innovative art supplies.

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

Viviva Metallics Colorsheets

Viviva Original Colorsheets

Watercolor Metallic Pans Set of 15 Colors

Viviva Spring Watercolor Pans Set of 16 Colors

A5 Travel Paint Kit

Viviva A5 Ivory Sketchbook

