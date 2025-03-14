Make Any Room Cozy and Creative With These Innovative Candles

When the weather gets chilly, there are few feelings better than cozying up inside. Candles and the soft glow they emit are essential for a relaxed atmosphere. Flatyz and 54Celcius offer a way to imbue not only warmth but creativity into a room through their innovative candles.

Since 1999, Flatyz has specialized in hand-poured candles resembling flat slabs. These smooth surfaces effectively function as canvases, upon which artisans meticulously hand paint designs. The Starry Night Candle, for instance, reproduces Vincent van Gogh’s eponymous masterpiece, effortlessly capturing the painting’s original texture and vibrancy. If seeking a more floral composition, Flatyz’s Irises Candle accomplishes just that, while their Café Terrace at Night Candle provides a more urban van Gogh scene.

Like Flatyz, 54Celcius has reimagined the forms a candle may assume. Their “pyropets” are shaped like animals, complete with aluminum skeletons inside them that, as the candles melt, are revealed. One such “pyropet” is the Kisa Cat Candle, which depicts a small kitty perched in a stately pose. The candle is available in three colorways , including white, pink, and black, and serves as the perfect homage to one of the world’s most beloved animals.

For those intrigued by keeping a unicorn as a pet, 54Celcius has also created the Pyropet Einar Unicorn Candle. The ethereal unicorn-shaped candle is available in both lilac and white colorways, and its golden skeleton even boasts a stunning sculptural horn.

Whether shopping for a housewarming party or a cozy night in, these candles dispel magic and artistry into any room. Flatyz and 54Celcius candles are currently available via My Modern Met Store, where, if you’re also a My Modern Met member, you receive 15% off all orders—even items that are on sale.

Make any room cozy and creative with candles from Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Starry Night Candle

Irises Candle

Café Terrace at Night candle

PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle

PyroPet Einar Unicorn Candle

All candles are now available for purchase at My Modern Met Store.

