Home / Store

Make Any Room Cozy and Creative With These Innovative Candles

By Eva Baron on March 14, 2025

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

When the weather gets chilly, there are few feelings better than cozying up inside. Candles and the soft glow they emit are essential for a relaxed atmosphere. Flatyz and 54Celcius offer a way to imbue not only warmth but creativity into a room through their innovative candles.

Since 1999, Flatyz has specialized in hand-poured candles resembling flat slabs. These smooth surfaces effectively function as canvases, upon which artisans meticulously hand paint designs. The Starry Night Candle, for instance, reproduces Vincent van Gogh’s eponymous masterpiece, effortlessly capturing the painting’s original texture and vibrancy. If seeking a more floral composition, Flatyz’s Irises Candle accomplishes just that, while their Café Terrace at Night Candle provides a more urban van Gogh scene.

Like Flatyz, 54Celcius has reimagined the forms a candle may assume. Their “pyropets” are shaped like animals, complete with aluminum skeletons inside them that, as the candles melt, are revealed. One such “pyropet” is the Kisa Cat Candle, which depicts a small kitty perched in a stately pose. The candle is available in three colorways , including white, pink, and black, and serves as the perfect homage to one of the world’s most beloved animals.

For those intrigued by keeping a unicorn as a pet, 54Celcius has also created the Pyropet Einar Unicorn Candle. The ethereal unicorn-shaped candle is available in both lilac and white colorways, and its golden skeleton even boasts a stunning sculptural horn.

Whether shopping for a housewarming party or a cozy night in, these candles dispel magic and artistry into any room. Flatyz and 54Celcius candles are currently available via My Modern Met Store, where, if you’re also a My Modern Met member, you receive 15% off all orders—even items that are on sale.

Make any room cozy and creative with candles from Flatyz and 54Celcius.

 

Starry Night Candle

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $17.95 | Member Price: $15.26

 

Irises Candle

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $17.95 | Member Price: $15.26

 

Café Terrace at Night candle

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $17.95 | Member Price: $15.26

 

PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $39.00 | Member Price: $33.15

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $39.00 | Member Price: $33.15

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $39.00 | Member Price: $33.15

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $39.00 | Member Price: $33.15

 

PyroPet Einar Unicorn Candle

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $39.00 | Member Price: $33.15

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $39.00 | Member Price: $33.15

Creative and cozy candles by Flatyz and 54Celcius.

Regular Price: $39.00 | Member Price: $33.15

 

All candles are now available for purchase at My Modern Met Store.

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

Stay Creative and Warm Down to Your Toes With These Artsy Socks

Warm Up With These Playful and Creative Heat-Changing Mugs This Winter

Illustrated Poster Featuring 350 Hip-Hop Artists Celebrates the Genre’s Rich Legacy

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Spice Up Your Cooking With These Fun (And Functional) Kitchen Items
Stay Creative and Warm Down to Your Toes With These Artsy Socks
Warm Up With These Playful and Creative Heat-Changing Mugs This Winter
End of Year Sale: Get 15% Off Creative Art and Design Products
Illustrated Poster Featuring 350 Hip-Hop Artists Celebrates the Genre’s Rich Legacy
Celebrate The Beatles and Their Legacy With These Beautifully Designed Playing Cards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 20% on All of Our Creative Products
Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Back-to-School Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
28 Back-to-School Supplies That Will Prepare You for the New Semester
15 Rainbow Gifts That Will Fill Your Life With Color

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.