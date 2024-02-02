Home / Store

Keep Your Keys Cute and Stylish With These Iconic Keychains

By Pinar Noorata on February 2, 2024
Keychains by Sketch.inc

Sketch.inc | $25.95 each

Keychains can be a great way to not only identify your set of keys at home, but also a way to express yourself and share some of your interests. So, why not add a little flare to your keys with some iconic characters that are always in style?

Sketch.inc, the creative studio of London-based artist Becky Kemp, has perfected the art of the keychain with a series of charms modeled after legends including Audrey Hepburn, David Bowie, Frida Kahlo, and Salvador Dalí. Each keychain is about 2.36 inches long (6 centimeters) and made of zinc alloy. These pocket-sized trinkets are designed with a Japanese aesthetic reminiscent of a kokeshi doll.

If you’re a classic movie lover, the Audrey Hepburn keychain would be a great addition to your keyring. Dressed up as her Oscar-nominated role of Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, she is donned in a little black dress, pearls, sunglasses, and a tiara, topped with a bun. For a more rock ’n’ roll feel, there’s the Aladdin Sane keychain. This alter ego of David Bowie, which was also the title of his sixth studio album, is iconic for the lightning bolt across the rockstar’s face. The prominent bolt makes him instantly recognizable in this spectacular keychain.

For fans of fine art, there are the Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dalí keychains. Each one includes signature details of the respective artists. Kahlo’s unmistakable unibrow and Dalí’s articulated mustache are both present in all their glory.

Scroll down to see all of these keychains, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you’re ready to check out.

