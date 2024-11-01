Guy Dresses up as Jesus for Halloween Atop a Hovering Cloud and Hands Out Bread to People in Need

This video deserves to be on the Internet #millav pic.twitter.com/O6tADYHv8f — Haley (@haleybaxter_) November 1, 2019

On Halloween night, many people go all out with their costumes, not skimping on any details. But few people have arguably committed to the bit as much as a guy named Daniel Graham. A video captured of the Arizona man shows him dressed up as Jesus for Halloween, complete with a moving cloud that allowed him to glide through the streets. Most commendably, he also handed out bread to people in need on the streets of Tempe.

The video, shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @haleybaxter_, was originally shot on Halloween night in 2019. That year, Graham decided to go as Jesus, as his grown-out beard seemed perfect for the part. He created a matching outfit over the course of a week. The trickier part was his heavenly vehicle, for which Graham turned his Onewheel motorized skateboard into a seemingly hovering cloud.

But for Graham, the costume was missing a one key element—kindness. And so, after spotting a man sitting on the sidewalk and begging for food, he approached him, handing him a loaf of bread. In return, the man can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jesus!”

Graham, who was then working as an inventory manager and bartender, enjoyed standup comedy in his spare time. When interviewed by 12 News, he said he didn't expect the video to go viral, but was glad that this moment is getting so much attention. In the end, Graham also made sure to thank the user who started it all for him. After spotting the video online, he reached out to the original poster. “Lol. Thanks for grabbing the video of me,” Graham wrote. “Hope you had a good Halloween.”

