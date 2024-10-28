Home / Funny

“Gangster Granny” Shows Off Cheeky Couples Costume With Her Partner

By Regina Sienra on October 28, 2024

Granny and partner showing off their plug and socket costume

When you look up “Halloween costume ideas” online, most of the time you're bound to find images of kids and young adults. But who said that seniors can't get in on the fun? When it comes to funny, clever costumes, sometimes the oldest people truly are the wisest. No one showcases this sentiment better than 98-year-old “Gangster Granny,” Ross Smith‘s intrepid grandma. The content creator just shared his grandma's 2024 costume and it is the coolest idea out there.

Gangster Granny, who is a widow whose husband died decades ago, decided to dress up in a couple costume with her current partner. The concept may not be as old as time, but maybe as old as electricity. The pair dressed up as a plug and a socket. Granny was the socket and her partner was the plug. They wrote giant versions of the objects around their chest area. The best part? When they get together and “plug” their costumes, the strings of Christmas lights around their bodies turn on, showing that this a functional design, and a snapshot of what they feel for each other.

This cheeky couples costume makes it clear that Gangster Granny is not your typical demure old lady. She really wanted to make the sexy nature of her costume very clear, which is why the clip ends with her house being lit up all night—the costumes were likely optional.

To stay up to date with Gangster Granny's adventures, make sure to follow Ross Smith on Instagram.

Ross Smith and his grandmother affectionately called Gangster Granny make funny online content together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Smith (@rosssmith)

They do skits together throughout the year…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Smith (@rosssmith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Smith (@rosssmith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Smith (@rosssmith)

For Halloween, though, they usually dress up together as a pop culture duo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Smith (@rosssmith)

This year, they are Marty and Doc from Back to the Future.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Smith (@rosssmith)

But Gangster Granny has another couples costume with her current partner that has already won over the internet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Smith (@rosssmith)

