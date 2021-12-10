Actor Henry Cavill Credits His Beloved Dog Kal With Saving His “Emotional Bacon”

They say dog is man’s best friend, and that is certainly the case for British actor Henry Cavill. It’s no secret that our fluffy friends are often there for us in the best and worst of times, and the Superman actor credits his own dog Kal for saving his “emotional and psychological bacon” countless times. Cavill’s dog is an American Akita, and he’s had the adorable pup since he was just 10 weeks old. In the eight years since then, the two have been inseparable, with the busy star bringing his dog along with him absolutely everywhere he possibly can.

From movie sets to photoshoots and international work trips, Cavill acknowledges that Kal is usually there somewhere behind the scenes. And he’s got plenty of adorable pictures of himself and his beloved pooch on his Instagram to prove it. Recently, the actor even brought Kal with him on a talk show appearance to promote the second season of his Netflix series The Witcher. “We have an incredibly close bond,” Cavill gushed to the show’s host. Meanwhile, the actor’s American Akita lay there obediently at his feet, not making a sound, but stealing the hearts of the audience with his cute puppy dog eyes.

What’s more, Kal isn’t only the actor’s “best friend” and a “true companion,” but he’s also been there for Cavill when he has needed emotional support. The actor says he turns to his dog “in those moments where I just need another being around but not necessarily to be putting lots of effort in that person.” And like the loyal pup he is, Kal has always been there. “He senses it when I’ve got my own stuff on, he’ll be close—he’s almost always close, but he’ll be closer,” Cavill explains.

It’s heartwarming to see the busy actor have such a lovely bond with his dog. Scroll down to see some absolutely endearing photos of Cavill and his best friend Kal.

Actor Henry Cavill loves his dog Kal, and credits the 8-year-old American Akita with saving his “emotional and psychological bacon.”

The two are absolutely inseparable and do almost everything together.

The actor even brought Kal with him on a talk show where he praised the pup for giving him emotional support.

