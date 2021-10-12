Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Grace “Having a Chat” With Her Dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

The beloved “Crocodile Hunter,” Steve Irwin, died 15 years ago, but his family is carrying on his legacy. His children, Bindi and Robert, both work as zookeepers at the family’s Australia Zoo, and now his granddaughter is showing early signs of wanting a career in wildlife conservation. Bindi Irwin has been sharing photos of her adorable baby daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, meeting all kinds of animals. As of now, the 7-month-old has encountered a koala, baby kangaroos; and now, she’s befriending her family’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Piggy.

Little Grace seems like a real life Dr. Dolittle in Bindi’s adorable Instagram photo. She’s captured “having a chat” with Piggy, who seems to be attentively listening to her. Bindi also posted the same photo on an Instagram account dedicated to her two dogs, captioning the post, “Conversations in the backyard.” Fans of the adorable duo were quick to comment on how sweet the image is. One person wrote, “So sweet! The best of friends!” And another Instagram user wrote, “Aww… I wonder what they talk about.”

In another group of images posted by Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, baby Grace is captured enjoying “family walks.” Chandler captioned the post, “Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta, and possum.” The proud dad adds, “She’s already a legend at spotting wildlife.”

Ever since welcoming Grace into the Irwin family on March 25, she’s shown a real love for animals, just like her parents and grandparents. “During the day she's pretty active,” Bindi reveals. “We always find that the more we do with her, the more walks we go on, the more animals we introduce her to, the better she sleeps that night. It's working out really well. She's been a busy girl. She loves adventures, and she's such a happy, inquisitive little person.” The young mother adds, “We can already tell: She's definitely an Irwin.”

Check out the adorable photo of baby Grace and Piggy below, and follow Bindi on Instagram for more daily cuteness.

Bindi Irwin's 7-month-old baby, Grace, loves “having a chat” with the family’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Piggy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Bindi Irwin: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

h/t: [CountryLiving]

All images via Bindi Irwin.

Related Articles:

Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Photos of 4-Month-Old Daughter Grace in Her Own Tiny Lawn Chair

Bindi Irwin Introduces Baby Daughter to Adorable Group of Baby Kangaroos

Bindi Irwin and Her Husband Introduce Their 2-Month-Old Baby Girl to a Koala

17-Year-Old Robert Irwin Looks Just Like His Late Dad, the Legendary “Crocodile Hunter”