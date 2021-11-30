Viral Twitter Thread Reveals the Uncanny Similarities of Dogs That Look Like Celebrities

Harrison Ford & Samuel L. Jackson pic.twitter.com/yfUIe1VKzX — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

There’s an old adage that people and their pets tend to look alike. (An entire matching game is built on this premise!) This is especially true of dogs and their humans. And while many humans and their pups tend to resemble each other, there are some dogs who have undeniable famous faces and look like A-list celebrities. Need proof? Just take a look at Joaquim Campa’s Twitter thread highlighting a variety of pooches who bear a striking resemblance to folks in Hollywood (and beyond).

Campa names each dog’s doppelgänger in a series of popular tweets. Once you see the names, it’s incredible—the dogs really do resemble their chosen celebrities. One cute Golden Retriever, for instance, has a similar smirk to actor Harrison Ford while a boxer broods like only Samuel L. Jackson could. Many of the dogs featured in the thread resemble male actors, but Campa has found some pups that look like women; one of those dogs has the long, flowing locks of Julia Roberts and a big smile on its face just like her.

Scroll down to see these uncanny likenesses. You’ll be surprised by just how much pup and person can look similar.

In a viral Twitter thread, Joaquim Campa highlights dogs who look like A-list celebrities. The resemblances are uncanny!

Richard Gere & John Travolta pic.twitter.com/IDONfT667V — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

Clint Eastwood & William H. Macy pic.twitter.com/eQDEseEeAq — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

Julia Roberts & Tilda Swinton pic.twitter.com/VTyRdaR1Py — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

Steve Buscemi & Ron Perlman pic.twitter.com/XGpuptG26i — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

Whoopi Goldberg & Snoop Dogg pic.twitter.com/hr6JTBQQl7 — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

Vladimir Putin & Richard Branson pic.twitter.com/jsCUY9t6hp — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

Peter Dinklage & Zach Galifianakis pic.twitter.com/NOs3e4jxPg — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 23, 2021

