Home / Funny

Viral Twitter Thread Reveals the Uncanny Similarities of Dogs That Look Like Celebrities

By Sara Barnes on November 30, 2021

There’s an old adage that people and their pets tend to look alike. (An entire matching game is built on this premise!) This is especially true of dogs and their humans. And while many humans and their pups tend to resemble each other, there are some dogs who have undeniable famous faces and look like A-list celebrities. Need proof? Just take a look at Joaquim Campa’s Twitter thread highlighting a variety of pooches who bear a striking resemblance to folks in Hollywood (and beyond).

Campa names each dog’s doppelgänger in a series of popular tweets. Once you see the names, it’s incredible—the dogs really do resemble their chosen celebrities. One cute Golden Retriever, for instance, has a similar smirk to actor Harrison Ford while a boxer broods like only Samuel L. Jackson could. Many of the dogs featured in the thread resemble male actors, but Campa has found some pups that look like women; one of those dogs has the long, flowing locks of Julia Roberts and a big smile on its face just like her.

Scroll down to see these uncanny likenesses. You’ll be surprised by just how much pup and person can look similar.

In a viral Twitter thread, Joaquim Campa highlights dogs who look like A-list celebrities. The resemblances are uncanny!

h/t: [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Viral Twitter Thread Shows 40 Wild Animals Adorably Interrupting Wildlife Photographers

Visually Satisfying Shadow Photos Are What Every Perfectionist Needs To See

Dogs Photobomb Celebrity Photos to Help Boost Pet Adoption

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cute Duck Runs in the New York City Marathon With Her Own Custom Duck Shoes
Meteorologist Wore the Perfect Green Screen Costume To Look Like She’s Floating on a Cloud
Heroic Dog Gets Award for Saving More Than 100 Koalas From Australia’s Bushfires
Golden Retriever Returns as Boston Marathon Cheerleader After Surviving Tumor
This High School Lets Seniors Dress Up for Hilarious School ID Photos
Golden Retriever Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Tennis Balls Held in the Mouth by a Dog

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Friendly Golden Retriever Waits Outside Every Day to Hug His Favorite Mailman
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Grace “Having a Chat” With Her Dog
Couple Says Goodbye To Winter-Loving Dog by Creating a Snowbank for Her To Play in One Last Time
This Relief of a Saint’s Dog Shines Gold From Many Years of Pets for the “Good Boy”
Long-Time Resident Shelter Dog Gets Standing Ovation as He Leaves for His Forever Home
Coonhound Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Ears on a Dog

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.