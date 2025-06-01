Home / Inspiring

Miss Colombia Has the Best Answer When Asked if She’d Save a Dog or Art From a Museum Fire

By Regina Sienra on June 1, 2025

The interview portion of a beauty pageant can be a make-or-break moment. A bad answer can make you lose the entire competition, despite your talents and good looks, while a good reply can demonstrate intelligence, quick thinking, and charm—earning you much more than the crown. For Tatiana Castro, who competed in Miss Colombia 1994, her thoughtful answer not only helped her win the title; it continues to spark conversations over 30 years later.

On the final round of the competition, Castro was posed the following question: “A museum is on fire, and you have the chance to go in only one time. Before you, you have some famous paintings of this museum, and the guard's dog. Which one would you save?” Without missing a beat, Castro exclaimed “Oh my God! The dog!”

The contestant then elaborated. “The paintings are art. Art is to be given away, like love and peace. Animals, plants, and people are life. Life is to be kept.” Her answer made the entire audience erupt in cheers, as the camera pans to people cheering, clapping, and raising their arms in approval. Only minutes later, Castro was crowned as Miss Colombia. The title allowed her to compete in Miss Universe the following year, where she made it to the top 10 in the competition.

Fast forward three decades, and Castro is now a successful speaker, financial coach, author, and a mother of two. In a recent interview with CityTV, she looked back at the beauty pageant that shot her to stardom, saying she stands by her answer to this day. For her, her iconic answer was part of her growth as a person, adding that life should be respected and protected.

Her answer once again sparked conversations after Miss Universe shared a subtitled video of her response in her native Spanish, which earned a nod from Castro herself. One user confessed, “I wouldn't be able to come up with such an answer if I knew the question three months in advance,” while others praised her for having her heart in the right place. One commenter put it simply by saying, “If you don’t have a soul to save a dog, you truly wouldn’t have the capacity to admire or understand art.”

Tatiana Castro competed for Miss Colombia in 1994. Her answer during the interview portion of the competition was so eloquent it continues to spark conversations today.

“A museum is on fire, and you have the chance to go in only one time. Before you, you have some famous paintings of this museum, and the guard's dog. Which one would you save?” Here's the video:

Without missing a beat, Castro replied “Oh my God! The dog!”

Fast forward three decades, and Castro is now a successful speaker, financial coach, author, and a mother of two.

Tatiana Castro: Instagram

Sources: Miss Universe Trivia on Instagram; Una de las respuestas más icónicas que han pasado por el #CNB y fue la de Tatiana Castro Abuchaibe; Reina de belleza, pastora y sanadora: El increíble viaje de Tatiana Castro; Tatiana Castro on Instagram; Miss Universe 1995 on Wikipedia 

Related Articles:

Miss Kansas Courageously Calls Out Her Abuser on Public Stage, Launches Fight Against Domestic Violence

60-Year-Old Woman With Shockingly Youthful Looks Is Crowned “Miss Buenos Aires” in Argentinian Beauty Pageant

Miss London 2023 Wins the First-Ever “Makeup-Free” Beauty Pageant

Study Finds “Smarter” Dogs Actually Have the Smallest Brains

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Regularly Visits a London Tube Station to Hear Late Husband’s Voice
First-Grade Teacher Takes Entire Class on a Pretend Trip to Mexico Without Leaving the School
100-Year-Old Italian Barista Says Her Job Keeps Her Young and She Plans To Work Until 105
55-Year-Old Surfer With Prosthetic Leg Conquers Massive Waves Around the World
Bride Honors Dad’s Sacrifices by Arriving at Her Wedding in His Work Truck
90-Year-Old Who Devoted Over Half Her Life To Rescuing Animals Has No Plans to Ever Stop

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

People in Spain Turned the Power Blackout Into a Party in the Streets
Students in Denmark Can Study for Free and Earn up to $1,000 a Month for Pursuing an Education
10-Year-Old Boy Starts His Own Business Cleaning Headstones
Watch the Poignant Moment a Deaf Girl Gets To Hear Her Friend’s Voice for the First Time
Loving Family Fosters and Adopts Children With Complex Medical Conditions
Prominent Civil Rights Figure Ruby Bridges Publishes Love Letter to Her First-Grade Teacher

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.