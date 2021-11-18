Holiday season is upon us and that means family time, holiday parties (virtual or otherwise), and gift giving. Even if you're planning on buying multiple gifts for different people, there's actually a lot you can accomplish without breaking the bank. In fact, even $10 can go a long way. Though this low price limit for a gift exchange may seem like quite the challenge, we have plenty of great ideas to help you make it work. We have compiled 20 of our favorite products, from playful holiday themed items to adorable novelty gifts that are truly unique.
There are plenty of self-care items for the friend or family member who just needs a break, including skincare sets, a cozy eye mask, and an adult coloring book. We have also rounded up some novelty gifts that are so unique, they make up for their tiny price tag. Our personal favorites include the adorable goldfish earrings and the cat-shaped ice cube tray that makes cat-shaped ice.
Keep scrolling for plenty of great ideas for cheap Christmas gifts, perfect for White Elephant games, family gift exchanges, and even as a bit of retail therapy for yourself!
20 Affordable White Elephant Gifts
Bob Ross Page Clips
Gray Eye Mask
Silicone Straw Set
AirPod Case with Hand Strap
The Calm Coloring Book for Adults
$10 Mystery Box
Mini Waffle Maker
Novelty Fish Earrings (Multiple Colors)
Push Pop Fidget Keychain
Almond Milk & Honey Skincare Gift Set
Cat Ice Cube Trays
Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle (25 Pieces)
All You Need is Love and a Dog
From Here to There Book of Mazes
Indigo Blues Cotton Face Mask
Glass Jar Candle Water Lily Pear
Mini Spa Gift Set (Multiple Options)
Geode Keychain (Multiple Colors)
MUJI Gel Ink Ball Point Pen Set of 3
Feel Frida Socks
