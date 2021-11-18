Home / Gift Guide

20 White Elephant Holiday Gifts That Aren’t Cheap on Thoughtfulness

By Samantha Pires on November 18, 2021
Holiday season is upon us and that means family time, holiday parties (virtual or otherwise), and gift giving. Even if you're planning on buying multiple gifts for different people, there's actually a lot you can accomplish without breaking the bank. In fact, even $10 can go a long way. Though this low price limit for a gift exchange may seem like quite the challenge, we have plenty of great ideas to help you make it work. We have compiled 20 of our favorite products, from playful holiday themed items to adorable novelty gifts that are truly unique.

There are plenty of self-care items for the friend or family member who just needs a break, including skincare sets, a cozy eye mask, and an adult coloring book. We have also rounded up some novelty gifts that are so unique, they make up for their tiny price tag. Our personal favorites include the adorable goldfish earrings and the cat-shaped ice cube tray that makes cat-shaped ice.

Keep scrolling for plenty of great ideas for cheap Christmas gifts, perfect for White Elephant games, family gift exchanges, and even as a bit of retail therapy for yourself!

 

20 Affordable White Elephant Gifts

 

Bob Ross Page Clips

Bob Ross Page Clip

Re-Marks | $4.99

 

Gray Eye Mask

 

Silicone Straw Set

Silicone Straw Set

Ello | $9.99

 

AirPod Case with Hand Strap

AirPod Case with Hand Strap

INSTEN | $9.99

 

The Calm Coloring Book for Adults

 

$10 Mystery Box

 

Mini Waffle Maker

Mini Waffle Maker

Dash | $10

 

Novelty Fish Earrings (Multiple Colors)

 

Push Pop Fidget Keychain

Push Pop Fidget Keychain

Toynk | $8.99

 

Almond Milk & Honey Skincare Gift Set

 

Cat Ice Cube Trays

 

Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle (25 Pieces)

Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle (25 Pieces)

Infmetry | $9.99

 

All You Need is Love and a Dog

 

From Here to There Book of Mazes

 

Indigo Blues Cotton Face Mask

Indigo Blues Cotton Face Mask

Anne Lopez | $2.99

 

Glass Jar Candle Water Lily Pear

 

Mini Spa Gift Set (Multiple Options)

 

Geode Keychain (Multiple Colors)

 

MUJI Gel Ink Ball Point Pen Set of 3

MUJI Gel Ink Ball Point Pen Set of 3

MUJI | $5.70

 

Feel Frida Socks

 

