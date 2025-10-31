30 Unique Gifts Under $30 to Ace Your Shopping List Without Going Broke

Between birthdays and holidays, there's a lot of gift-giving that goes on in one year. However, all of that generosity can take a toll on your wallet. That's where My Modern Met Store steps in. We've personally curated a collection of unique gifts under $30 that will save you both time and money in your shopping.

From enamel pins to artsy socks to puzzles and mugs—we've got you covered for every occasion. Among our affordable selections are customer favorites, including the temperature-changing Bob Ross Mug. Add a hot beverage to the cup, and a picturesque landscape appears behind everyone's favorite TV painter! Or, if you like cats and art, you'll want to pick up a few of Niaski's artist cat enamel pins—which includes punderful favorites like Frida Catlo, Keith Hairball, Vincat van Gogh, and more.

Scroll down to browse our eclectic range of unique gifts that will fit your budget. To see even more gifts under $30, be sure to check out the entire collection on My Modern Met Store.

100 Movies Bucket List Poster

Wicked Witch Bookmark

Mindfulness Cards

Frida Kahlo Tote Bag

Museum Collection: Great Masters Page Flags Set

Wondershelf

Animal Multi Tool

Small Wooden Cat Pile

Color Wheel Pendant

Yayoi Catsama Enamel Pin

Bouquet Garni Temporary Tattoo Set

Composition II Socks

Fantastic Cities Adult Coloring Book

Coffee Then Create Mug With Color Inside

100 Movies Bucket List Poster

Planet Mug

Viviva Colorsheets

René Magritte Action Figure

The Kiss Candle

Bob Ross Mug

Hedgehog Embroidery Kit

Rainbow Yoga Joes

Vincent van Toe Socks

Cactus Embroidery Kit

Lollipopter Kinetic Toy

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

Four Point Moon Puzzle

How to be a Wildflower Book

Pocket Maya Angelou Wisdom Book

Amazon Jigsaw Puzzle

This article has been edited and updated.

