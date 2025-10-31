Home / Store

30 Unique Gifts Under $30 to Ace Your Shopping List Without Going Broke

By Margherita Cole on October 31, 2025

Gifts Under 30

Between birthdays and holidays, there's a lot of gift-giving that goes on in one year. However, all of that generosity can take a toll on your wallet. That's where My Modern Met Store steps in. We've personally curated a collection of unique gifts under $30 that will save you both time and money in your shopping.

From enamel pins to artsy socks to puzzles and mugs—we've got you covered for every occasion. Among our affordable selections are customer favorites, including the temperature-changing Bob Ross Mug. Add a hot beverage to the cup, and a picturesque landscape appears behind everyone's favorite TV painter! Or, if you like cats and art, you'll want to pick up a few of Niaski's artist cat enamel pins—which includes punderful favorites like Frida Catlo, Keith Hairball, Vincat van Gogh, and more.

Scroll down to browse our eclectic range of unique gifts that will fit your budget. To see even more gifts under $30, be sure to check out the entire collection on My Modern Met Store.

Save time and money with My Modern Met Store's selection of unique gifts under $30!

 

100 Movies Bucket List Poster

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

Mindfulness Cards

 

Frida Kahlo Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

LOQI | $14.95

 

Museum Collection: Great Masters Page Flags Set

 

Wondershelf

Wondershelf Artori Design

Artori Design | $32.50

 

Animal Multi Tool

 

Small Wooden Cat Pile

Small Cat Pile

Comma | $20

 

Color Wheel Pendant

 

Yayoi Catsama Enamel Pin

Yayoi Kusama Cat Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Bouquet Garni Temporary Tattoo Set

Garni Temporary Tattoo Set

Tattly | $18

 

Composition II Socks

 

Fantastic Cities Adult Coloring Book

 

Coffee Then Create Mug With Color Inside

Coffee Then Create Mug

My Modern Met | $16.95

 

Pop Chart Lab | $28

 

Planet Mug

 

Viviva Colorsheets

 

René Magritte Action Figure

 

The Kiss Candle

The Kiss Candle

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Hedgehog Embroidery Kit

 

Rainbow Yoga Joes

Rainbow Yoga Joes

Brogamats | $25

 

Vincent van Toe Socks

Vincent van Gogh Socks

Chattyfeet | $12.50

 

Cactus Embroidery Kit

 

Lollipopter Kinetic Toy

 

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

Multicolored Cubebot

David Weeks | $9-28

 

Four Point Moon Puzzle

 

How to be a Wildflower Book

How to be a Wildflower Book

Katie Daisy | $19.95

 

Pocket Maya Angelou Wisdom Book

Pocket Maya Angelou Book

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

Amazon Jigsaw Puzzle

Amazon Puzzle

eeBoo | $21.90

 

See all under $30 gifts in My Modern Met Store!

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

