German DIY Store Ad Has Unexpectedly Sweet Reminder About Parents Supporting Their Kids

There are over 7 billion people on Earth and there are equally as many ways to show love. In a commercial titled “Sag es mit deinem projekt” (“Say it with your project”), one of those unique ways is demonstrated to a heartwarming effect.

The advertisement, which is for the German home improvement store chain Hornbach, follows a day in the life of a young goth girl. Wearing thick eyeliner and dressed head-to-toe in black, she's alienated from her classmates at school by either being teased or ignored. She's watched suspiciously by the adults she passes on her walk home from school. It would seem that no one speaks her language…until she walks through her front gate to find the project her father has been working on. While she was gone, he painted their home's entire exterior black. The surprise elicits the smallest of smiles from his daughter, but it's the first time she's smiled all day.

Uploaded to the store's YouTube channel in 2015, the video was reposted by German newspaper HORIZONT and has since gained over 6 million views. The story it tells resonates with many viewers. In the comments, some express gratitude for similarly supportive parents, and others wish theirs had been so. The video may be a promotion for DIY supplies, but the story—and the reactions to it— are a reminder of how important it is for a parent to show that they're on their child's side.

The German home improvement store ad features a father expressing his love for his goth daughter by painting their home black.

Watch the heartwarming ad below:

Hornbach: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Hornbach.

Related Articles:

Man Abandoned by His Dad at 14 Now Makes Videos for Things Dads Typically Teach

Heartwarming Portraits Show Different Types of Dads Spending Time With Their Kids

Guy Who Grew Up in Foster Care Adopts Three Boys and Becomes the Dad He Wished He Had