Home / Travel

This Japanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art Gallery

By Regina Sienra on December 22, 2022
Japanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art Gallery

When we think of places where a yoga session could take place, the first backdrop that comes to mind is a tranquil fitness studio, a gym, or maybe a relaxing natural landscape. But what about an art gallery? Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, located in the Meguro area of the Japanese capital, is holding yoga sessions at one of the property's banquet rooms, which has about 200 works of art—including paintings, wood carvings, lacquerwork, and intricate silk screens—on its walls and ceiling.

The property, which describes itself as “Museum Hotel of Japan Beauty,” opened its doors as a restaurant over 90 years ago under the name Meguro Gajoen. The luxurious environment and unique blend of Beijing and Tokyo cuisine it offered quickly earned it the nickname of “Palace of the Dragon God,” which led it to become a popular spot for weddings and other events.

“We wanted our customers to enjoy not only the taste of the food, but also their eyes. This is how the splendid Oriental art hall was born,” the hotel’s website states. Although it has now been turned into a boutique hotel, its mission to help its guests unwind in an elegant space remains intact, as demonstrated by the “morning yoga” sessions it offers in its beautiful and art-filled banquet room.

“Once you step inside, you will feel as if you have slipped back in time to a different space,” the hotel ensures. One can marvel at different works of art while strengthening your body—even in an upward facing dog position, you can admire the art on the ceiling. These yoga sessions are led by instructor Hikari Profile, and they take place every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 a.m. While they are free for hotel guests, those who are not staying there can partake in classes for ¥7,000 ($53) per session, which includes a western-style breakfast.

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo hosts yoga sessions at one of the property's banquet rooms, which has about 200 works of art on its walls and ceiling.

Japanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art Gallery

These include paintings, wood carvings, lacquerwork, and intricate silk screens.

Japanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art Gallery

The property, which describes itself as the “Museum Hotel of Japan Beauty,” opened its doors as a restaurant over 90 years ago under the name Meguro Gajoen.

Japanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art Gallery

“Once you step inside, you will feel as if you have slipped back in time to a different space,” states the hotel.

Japanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art GalleryJapanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art GalleryHotel Gajoen Tokyo: Website|Instagram
h/t: [Time Out Japan]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

Related Articles:

This English Hotel Provides Outdoor Yoga with Lemurs to Help Combat Stress

15 Cute Yoga Mats Designed by Independent Artists to Help You Work Out in Style

Eco-Friendly Lodge Gives a Campground Experience with the Perks of a Luxury Hotel

Fluffy Chicks Practice Yoga Poses in Realistic Oil Paintings

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Eco-Friendly Lodge Gives a Campground Experience with the Perks of a Luxury Hotel
25 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Around the World
Fans of ‘The Hobbit’ Can Now Spend a Night at the Official Hobbiton Airbnb in New Zealand
You Can Rent a Whole Italian Village With Its Own Castle for $1,577 a Night
The Orient Express Unveils Luxurious Presidential Suite Paying Homage to Art Deco Design
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Markets Around the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Studio Ghibli’s Highly Anticipated Theme Park Is Finally Open
36 Wearable Gifts for People Who Love to Travel
Photographer Helps Build Waterhole to Capture Incredible Photos of African Wildlife
Legendary Orient Express Train Is Redesigned To Be a Contemporary Art Deco Dream
Residential Cruise Ship Lets People Live Life on the High Seas
Italy Will Pay People Over $15,000 to Move to the Island of Sardinia

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.