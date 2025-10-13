Home / Funny

Public Library Goes Viral for Hilarious Marketing Video About Their Trustworthiness

By Eva Baron on October 13, 2025

In an era of increased book bans and attacks on academic, literary, and resource institutions throughout the United States, public libraries are more essential now than ever before; as is some fun and levity. This fact isn’t lost on Wisconsin’s New Berlin Public Library, which recently crafted a clever way to reach an even wider audience with a healthy dose of humor.

On October 3, the library shared a video on its Instagram page in which two staff members prepare to perform a trust fall. Rather than catching her colleague, however, one of the librarians swiftly sidesteps away to deliver a message to the camera. Behind her, a thud rings into the air, presumably from her colleague crashing into the ground, while another colleague rushes out from behind the circulation desk in shock.

“You can’t trust everybody,” the librarian says. “But you can trust the New Berlin Public Library to give you access—for free—to hundreds of books, great programming, and resources.”

The clip then ends with a dramatized shot of the woman splayed out on the floor, the “trust” fall gone wrong. The comedic timing of the whole scene resonated with many people, ultimately skyrocketing the video into virality. In just a few days, the post received thousands of comments and hundreds of thousands of likes.

“Whoever is running this account needs a raise,” one user wrote, while another noted that the “lady behind the desk was an essential part of this video.” Some even wondered whether Susan, the woman who collapsed onto the floor, was alright, sparking the library to share a follow-up video on October 8. In this recording, set to the viral song Hope by Twista and Faith Evans, we see Susan behind the circulation desk, brightly smiling at a visitor as she checks out their library book.

“Susan is okay,” the video reassures. “Susan did not fall at all. Susan continued helping people check out books at the library. Susan had a lovely weekend reading in her hammock at home.”

The New Berlin Public Library is certainly plugged into social media trends, having recreated several of them for their own Instagram page. Another recent post follows the Illegal by PinkPantheress trend, in which two people shake hands and claim that something exciting or even mundane “feels illegal.” The hilarious content is not only good for a laugh, but it also offers tremendous visibility for public libraries, which offer a variety of programs and services.

The New Berlin Public Library’s full public programming schedule can be found on its website, with events such as preschool storytimes, concerts, coffee chats, virtual discussion panels, true crime book clubs, film festivals, and even LEGO clubs.

To promote its free resources and books, Wisconsin’s New Berlin Public Library created a hilarious video that has gone viral.

This isn’t the first time that the library has created videos based off pop cultural trends.

New Berlin Public Library: Website | Instagram

