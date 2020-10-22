Home / Design / Creative Products

Immerse Yourself in the Beauty of the “Red Planet” With This Awesome Mars-Themed Snow Globe

By Margherita Cole on October 22, 2020
The night sky is filled with bright constellations and dreamy planets that capture both the hearts and imaginations of space lovers. So, if you're shopping for an avid stargazer, don't be afraid to think outside the box—or in this case, outside of Earth. Fortunately, Portland-based toy company Humango specializes in making “fresh toys and objects that no one has ever thought of before.” While their Yoga Joes reimagine the little green army men as athletic yogis, their newest invention merges the classic snow globe with the fascinating “Red Planet.”

The Mars Dust Globe includes two views of the grand celestial object. One side features an adult and child astronaut holding hands and posing against a detailed shot of the bright red landscape. On the other side of the globe is a topographical view of Mars, which includes images of Valles Marineris—one of the largest canyons in the solar system—and Olympus Mons—a massive shield volcano that is two and a half times the height of Mount Everest. Simply shake the glass globe and watch as flakes of red dust swirl around and engulf the space travelers.

Shopping for an avid stargazer? This space-themed snow globe captures the beauty of Mars!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
