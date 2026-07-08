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Neighborhood Crows Land on This Woman’s Head Every Single Day

By Linnea Pejcha on July 8, 2026

 

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A post shared by Joni Kamlet (@jayanthima)

Friends can come from the most unlikely of places, arriving in our lives in ways we’d never expect. That’s what happened to Joni Kamlet, who has formed an unexpected friendship with the crows in her San Francisco neighborhood.

Every day, Kamlet walks 3 to 4 miles through her neighborhood. On one of those walks, she saw a neighbor having a funny interaction with the crows he was feeding—one landed right on his head. A registered veterinary technician and lifelong animal lover, Kamlet decided she wanted to experience that same magical moment.

She began bringing cashews and peanuts with her on her daily walks, hoping the crows would begin to see her as a friend. “I started leaving the peanuts on fences or on top of trash cans so that they could swoop down and pick them up, getting closer and closer to me,” Kamlet told The Dodo. Since she’d lived in the neighborhood for years, the crows already seemed familiar with her. Unlike many other animals, crows have remarkable facial recognition and long-term memories, allowing them to remember human faces for years. They also possess cognitive abilities comparable to those of a 7-year-old child.

Before long, Kamlet and the crows had formed a mutually beneficial friendship. She left nuts for them on her balcony, and in return they began bringing her small gifts, including quarters and tiny pieces of ceramic. Two months into their unlikely bond, the first crow finally landed on Kamlet’s head, fulfilling her dream and kicking off what has since become a daily ritual. In her videos, Kamlet calls this routine her “crowmance.”

“I also think other crows are starting to mimic what the first crow is doing, because sometimes they land awkwardly and fly off, as if they are trying it out,” Kamlet says. She now recognizes more than 30 individual crows in her neighborhood, each with its own distinct personality and behaviors.

Kamlet’s crow adventures have also captivated viewers on TikTok and Instagram, where she regularly shares videos of her feathered friends swooping down to perch atop her head.

What began as a simple curiosity has blossomed into a remarkable friendship that continues to surprise Kamlet every day. Through her videos, she’s giving viewers a rare glimpse into the intelligence, personalities, and trust that crows are capable of forming with humans.

To stay up to date on her “crowmance,” you can follow Joni Kamlet on Instagram and TikTok.

A woman in San Francisco named Joni Kamlet has made some unexpected friends — crows!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joni Kamlet (@jayanthima)

Kamlet’s crow adventures have captivated viewers on TikTok and Instagram, where she regularly shares videos of her feathered friends swooping down to perch atop her head.

@jonikamlet #crowtok #crow #crowsoftiktok #crazycrowlady #birdlove ♬ original sound – Joni Walks

In exchange for their friendly perch, she offers the crows a variety of nuts including cashews and peanuts (technically legumes).

@jonikamlet #crowtok #crow #crowsoftiktok #crowsoftiktok #crazycrowlady ♬ original sound – Joni Walks

@jonikamlet #crowtok #crowsoftiktok #crazycrowlady #crowmance #crowgift ♬ original sound – Joni Walks

@jonikamlet #crowtok #crow #crowsoftiktok #crazycrowlady #birdlove ♬ original sound – Joni Walks

Kamlet refers to their relationship as a “crowmance,” and she couldn’t be happier about it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joni Kamlet (@jayanthima)

Joni Kamlet: Instagram | TikTok

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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