Immersive Exhibition in Istanbul Celebrates Ian Berry’s Stunning Denim Artwork

For the past two decades, British artist Ian Berry has been transforming discarded blue denim into striking installations, portraits, and more. To celebrate his incredible work, Istanbul's Kalyon Kültür is hosting Beyond Denim, an exhibition featuring a curated collection of Berry’s artworks from throughout his career.

The exhibition showcases Berry’s iconic Secret Garden installation, transforming an entire room into a lush garden with vines and a water feature, all created from recycled denim. The show also includes the artist’s denim portraits of legendary figures, and his remarkable Hotel California series. Plus, it offers an exclusive preview of a new collection of small-scale animal portraits.

Turkey is famous for its high-quality denim, making it the perfect place to showcase Berry’s work. His art highlights just how versatile and creative denim can be, breathing new life into the material in a sustainable way.

If you’re in Turkey, don’t miss the chance to visit the exhibition at Kalyon Kültür, running through February 14, 2025. If you can’t make it to Istanbul, you can still dive deeper into the artist's ever-growing portfolio of work by visiting his website and following Ian Berry on Instagram.

Exhibition Information :

Ian Berry

Beyond Denim

November 30, 2024 – February 14, 2025

Kalyon Kültür in Istanbul, Turkey

Meşrutiyet District

Rumeli Street, Taş Konak 6B

34363 Şişli/İstanbul

